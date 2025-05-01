Minister Nabakooba rallies youths on job opportunities after skills training programmes

Lands and Urban Development Minister Ms Judith Nabakooba has urged all youths undertaking the different skilling programmes to be champions of self-employment through knowledge application after graduation.

According to Ms Nabakooba, the acquired basic skills that help one identify with the natural talents should be a springboard for self-employment and not job search on the streets, where many youth waste time looking for jobs that are not readily available.

“The acquired skills can only benefit you if you go back to your respective communities and start up your own jobs. Many of you are already bakers, carpenters, welders, vehicle mechanics, hairdressers, builders and salon operators. The people who need your skills are within your respective communities,” she said to the more than 900 youths who graduated at the Uganda Rural Development and Training Institute in Mityana District on April 30, 2025.

“You are lucky that you have been prepared to work as professionals while still energetic and able to deploy your skills within your respective areas of residence. You don’t have to transfer the skills to very far places where you will need to meet very high costs of starting the jobs. You can start as a small unit, but can grow and expand your respective enterprise when you remain focused," Nabakooba advised the graduates.

Under partnership with the MasterCard Foundation, the Uganda Rural Development Training Institute (URDTI) which now operates in 20 districts and four refugee host districts in Uganda, is helping skill youths in different life-skilling projects that allow the graduates to be job creators after the skills training.

Ms Maria Goreth Nampuuma, a resident of Mityana Municipality, is among the many breaking the barriers of joblessness after training in the shoe-making industry.

“I now supply the shoes that I make to the different areas of Mityana District. I make crocheted shoes and shoes for school-going children. I started my business with Shs50,000, but the business has now expanded. I plan to put up a small building to house my business,” she said.

Mr Matia Kabanda, a resident of Busujju Parish in Mityana District who trained in welding, is specialising in tent making, is already making metallic door frames and windows that he sells to the community within and outside Mityana District.

“I was idle and used to move from place to place looking for jobs before the skilling programme. I can now concentrate on the tent-making project, door and window frames making to earn a living,” he said.

Dr Mwalimu Musheshe, a director at Uganda Rural Development Training (URDT), says the purpose of founding the institute was to help empower the many unemployed youths with job skills out of their respective natural talents.