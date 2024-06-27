Minister Nakadama accused of resettling people in Busoga Forest

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Isanga Nakadama, has been accused of resettling families in South Busoga central forest reserve which covers 14 villages in the sub-counties of Malongo and Kityerera in Mayuge District.

The National Forest Authority (NFA) remained with this land after the government carved 48 villages from it for resettlement of 3,000 families that had been displaced shortly after the National Resistance Movement (NRM) bush war (1989) on grounds that it all belonged to NFA.

But in October 2010, President Museveni directed that the displaced families resettle in the 48 villages on condition that they leave the land occupying the 14 villages to the NFA.

But recently, about 1,000 people have slowly been resettling in part of the villages left for NFA to plant trees, prompting it to seek intervention from security operatives to evict the alleged squatters.

Last week, the squatters had their structures demolished by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers reportedly brought by the NFA.

The chairperson of the 3,000 displaced families, Mr Iddi Mwandha, says Ms Nakadama allegedly resettled people in the forest reserve land.

“She (Ms Nakadama) is protecting her interests by ordering people to occupy every area where NFA harvests trees,” Mr Mwandha said in a telephone interview on June 25.

He added: “You can record me as you file this story because what I am saying is true; Ms Nakadama has sent people there.”

Ms Nakadama, however, denied resettling the victims in this forest and asked NFA and security operatives to convene a meeting with the affected people to amicably resolve the matter.

The eviction was only halted after the UPDF commanders received an order from Ms Nakadama, who has since confirmed that she intervened in the eviction.

“It is true that I stopped this eviction after one of the victims called me, saying their property was being destroyed,” Ms Nakadama said during the belated Mayuge District Women’s Day celebrations at All Saints Primary School in Bugadde Town Council, Mayuge District.

She added that her aim was to ensure a peaceful way of eviction, instead of damaging people’s property.

Ms Nakadama added that she has received reports that some people in Bwondha Landing Site, Bwondha Town Council, Mayuge District, are being hunted by police for allegedly informing her that those found catching silver fish with illegal gears are being mistreated.

She directed Mayuge District Police Commander, Ms Agnes Anywar, to investigate the matter and give her a report.

Mayuge Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Hamis Kiganira, said his office had been informed about the eviction of the forest reserve land grabbers.