Minister Nandutu produced at Anti-Corruption Court

State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu has arrived at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala following her arrest yesterday over diversion of iron sheets meant to be relief items for the people of the restive Karamoja sub region.

She's part of the long list of ministers and MPs lined up for investigation over the iron sheets scandal that has left government struggling to save face.

Ms Nandutu was arrested yesterday after she handed herself to police for questioning.

The minister is facing a charge of dealing with suspect property contrary to section 21A(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act,2009 (As Amended).

Prosecution alleges that Ms Nandutu during the month of June 2022 at the Office of the Prime Minister's stores, Namanve and Kkola Cell, Bulwanyi Parish, Mukono Municipality in Mukono District dealt with government property to wit 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 by receiving and holding the said iron sheets which she had reason to believe were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under section 10(1) of the Anti -corruption Act 2009(As Amended).

Already two ministers; Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja and Amos Lugolobi, the state minister for finance (planning) have been charged at the Anti-Corruption Court over corruption and for causing government loss after iron sheets meant to be relief materials for the people of Karamoja were diverted and shared among several MPs, ministers and technocrats in government.

At least 20 ministers and about 35 legislators across the country are facing the heat over the Karamoja irons sheets, with government struggling to save face over the scandal. A number of senior ministers, including the VP, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the finance minister, Matia Kasaija are among the most senior ministers to have received the iron sheets.

Mr Enanga said on Monday that police had already sent a number of files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for sanctioning.





UPDATE: State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, arrives at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala. She's part of the long list of ministers and MPs lined up for investigation about theft of iron sheets meant for Karamoja.#MonitorUpdates

📸: @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/msVlGMRezj — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 19, 2023