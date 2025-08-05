Minister Nyamutoro: We want gold to brew success like coffee

The State Minister for Mineral Development, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, has called for a transformation of Uganda’s gold sector to match the success seen in the coffee industry, saying the government is working to formalize and open up the sector to benefit more Ugandans, especially women and youth.

Speaking at the launch of the Brave Girls Festival in Kampala on Monday, Ms Nyamutoro said the country’s most valuable mineral resource has been dominated by informal players for far too long.

“We want Ugandans to talk about gold the way they talk about coffee,” she said. “Gold is one of our most valuable resources, yet it has been traded quietly and informally for years.”

To disrupt this status quo, she revealed that the government is organizing miners into associations and linking them to affordable credit lines to enable young people and local investors to participate safely and profitably in the industry.

“We are now organizing miners into associations and connecting them to affordable credit so that ordinary Ugandans, especially youth, can invest in and benefit from the gold sector, rather than leaving it to a few discreet dealers,” Ms Nyamutoro added.

The Minister also voiced concern over the underrepresentation of young people in leadership, noting that despite their potential, many lack practical skills and access to the right information to lead change.

“As we head towards the 2026 elections, young people must rise beyond token representation and aspire to serve in Parliament, Cabinet, village councils, and other decision-making spaces,” she urged. “The confidence of youth leadership is changing, and this generation must prove that everything is possible.”

The Brave Girls Festival, organized by Reach A Hand Uganda, is part of a broader campaign to empower girls and young women.

Mr Humphrey Nabimanya, the organisation’s Executive Director, said this year’s edition will focus on overcoming systemic barriers in both urban and rural communities.

“Rural areas like Nebbi still face deeply rooted cultural barriers that silence girls and deny them opportunities,” he said. “Taking this conversation beyond urban centers is critical. It’s about creating safe spaces for dialogue, showcasing youth-led initiatives, and involving communities—including men—in tackling the inequalities that hold women and girls back.”

He added that the initiative encourages young people, especially women, to aspire to leadership and decision-making roles that can influence real change.

Citing findings from the 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey, Mr Nabimanya noted that teenage pregnancies remain a major challenge, with Busoga sub-region registering the highest number (89,347 cases), followed by Tooro (57,660) and Bunyoro (57,295).

Also speaking at the event, Miss Uganda 2024-2025, Ms Natasha Nyonyozi, shared her personal story of overcoming self-doubt and stereotypes in her journey to the crown.

“I was told I was too tiny, but I loved my body. I ignored the negative voices and pursued pageantry with confidence, and I won,” she said. “If something is meant for you, it will find you. Don’t let insecurity hold you back.”