Minister Oboth at CID headquarters for questioning over iron sheets

The Minister of State for Defense and Veterans Affairs, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth has reported to Criminal Investigations Directorate at Kibuli, Kampala to record an additional statement in regards to diversion of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub region.

More ministers rush to return iron sheets

The mood at CID headquarters was by press time tense after the counterterrorism officers deployed in the premises ordered the minister’s military escorts to remain at the gate as detectives grill him.

He was by press time appearing before the Deputy CID director, Beata Chelimo.

This comes just days after Christians at St Andrews Church of Uganda Kiyeyi in Nabuyoga Town Council, Tororo District said they were in a dilemma after the minister returned iron sheets he received to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr Oboth who is the Member of Parliament for West Budama Central had donated 137 iron sheets towards the roofing of the parish priest’s house at St. Andrews Church of Uganda.

He is among the senior government officials implicated in the scandal that has left President Museveni’s government struggling to save face amid public outcry over increasing corruption and abuse of office.

The iron sheets he had donated were reportedly picked last Thursday by his bodyguards from the church stores where they had been kept.

Three other ministers have so far been charged in court over the scandal.

Those charged so far are state Minister for planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her junior Agnes Nandutu.