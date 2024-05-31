Minister Ogwang hails IGAD Qualifications Framework as key to sustainable development

The Minister of State for Sports Mr Peter Ogwang has said the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Qualifications Framework is set to improve education and provide employment opportunities for refugees and host communities among member states.

“Since the adoption of the Djibouti Declaration in 2017, Uganda has played a proactive role in implementing that Declaration. Uganda takes pride in being the first IGAD member state to develop the multiyear Education Response Plan (ERP) for refugees and host communities to translate the commitments we made in Djibouti into action” he said.

Mr Ogwang made the remarks while officiating over the closure of the three-day 4th conference of IGAD ministers in charge of education on Thursday in Entebbe.

“The IGAD regional Qualifications Framework offers important insights relevant to our own National Qualifications Framework. The process of designing the Uganda Qualifications Framework has already started and we believe we will have it completed as soon as possible” he said.

Mr Ogwang who was representing the Minister of Education and Sports Ms Janet Museveni said Uganda is now the second ERP that is being rolled out to improve access to education for crisis-affected learners.

“I therefore encourage my colleagues to advocate for the effective implementation of the IGADQF as a stepping stone for refugee integration, employment opportunities, and sustainable development,” he said.

In his remarks delivered by the IGAD Director for Health and Social Development Ms Fathia Alwan, the IGAD Executive Secretary Mr Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD) said education, especially for refugees, returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and host communities, is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone for sustainable development.

“Our citizens demand access to quality, affordable, equitable, and relevant education and skills development opportunities. Our region, like the continent, is youthful, presenting both opportunities and challenges. Young people are dynamic, creative, receptive, and innovative” he said.

Mr Gebeyehu said youths need enabling policies, strategies, and investment opportunities to educate and skill themselves.

“Peace and stability are essential for them to realize their dreams and aspirations for our region. We must prioritize education and address the needs of children affected by conflicts, climate change, and other emergencies. A regional approach in this regard is critically important and the adoption of an agreed qualifications framework and standards should strengthen the case for this normative imperative” he said.

Mr Gebeyehu said the framework complements the IGAD Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, as a key enabler for the fulfilment of some rights guaranteed under the Protocol.

Makerere University deputy vice-chancellor Prof. Umar Kakumba who represented the IGAD Universities forum said the university had made considerable effort in implementing this framework even before it was launched.