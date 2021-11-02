Disaster minister. Hilary Onek

|

National

Prime

Minister Onek threatens to resign, accuses PM Nabbanja of micro-management

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • In a letter dated October 29, 2021, Mr Onek expressed displeasure with the way Ms Nabbanja is conducting her business, taking up the roles of her subordinates and not consulting them before making decisions.

Mr Hillary Onek, the Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees minister has threatened to resign accusing his superior, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, of usurping his role.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.