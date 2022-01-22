Minister orders arrest, blacklisting of two contractors over shoddy work

The state minister for economic monitoring Peter Ogwang

By Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The two contractors are said to have failed to finish construction of two health centres in Bukwo and Sebei districts after pocketing Shs1 billion from government.
  • Mr Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza, the resident district commissioner said Bukwo District has lost more than Shs2 billion to ghost and uncompleted projects fully funded by government.

The state minister for economic monitoring Peter Ogwang has directed chairman of PPDA directing him to investigate, blacklist and arrest the directors of two construction companies for allegedly failing to complete construction of two health centres in Bukwo and Sebei districts after pocketing Shs1 billion.

