Minister orders arrest, blacklisting of two contractors over shoddy work

The state minister for economic monitoring Peter Ogwang has directed chairman of PPDA directing him to investigate, blacklist and arrest the directors of two construction companies for allegedly failing to complete construction of two health centres in Bukwo and Sebei districts after pocketing Shs1 billion.

During his recent visit to Bukwo, Mr Ogwang said he was shocked after learning that Kwik build contractors and engineering ltd and TAD technical services ltd had been paid almost full amount of the money budgeted for the two health centres but failed to complete the work.

The two contractors were given the contract to build both Kwirot health centre III in Swam town council and Amanang health centre III in Amanang Sub County at the cost of Shs1.2 billion.

"This is broad day light robbery from the government and we can't let these fellows to go without facing prosecution,”Mr Ogwang said.

He told this publication Kwik build contractors are “everywhere, including western region but their work is never completed.”

"These are companies that fight so hard and deny other genuinely hard-working companies a chance of winning contracts. They must be blacklisted," he said.

Mr Patrick Isagara, the director of Kwik build contractors and engineering limited when contacted said he had nothing to tell this publication because his contract had been terminated already.

"What comment do you want me to give you because the district terminated my contract? “he asked before hanging up on phone.

Mr Moses Twinomujuni, the director of TAD technical services ltd told this reporter that “I’m the most frustrated person after the district refused to pay me.”

He declined to explain why he expected the district to pay him yet he had not completed work.

Mr Julius Chelimo, the Bukwo District chairperson said the intervention by the minister will help the district whose service delivery has been frustrated by rampant corruption tendencies.

According to Mr Chelimo, managers of Kwik build convinced the district leaders to advance them Shs800 million but only constructed two buildings which stalled at the floor level.

He explained that later, the district sub contracted TAD to finish the work and paid the company some money. However, TAD also abandoned the site before the construction works were complete.

"Our mothers trek several kilometers to seek medical services because the health centres which could have served them have remained incomplete," he said.

The district senior procurement officer, Mr Joseph Araptai is among the four district officials who have been interdicted in connection with the shoddy works in the district.

Mr Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza, the resident district commissioner said Bukwo District in the last financial year lost more than Shs2 billion to ghost and uncompleted projects fully funded by government.

"Whenever the investigations team visits Bukwo, all the officials at the district flee and hide in Kenya," he said.

Moses Chemutai, one of the residents of Kwirot in Swam Town Council said the corruption in Bukwo had made them assume there was no government in Uganda.