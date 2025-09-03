Minister orders arrest of headteacher over classrooms used for chicken rearing, kraal

The Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Beatrice Akello, Tuesday evening asked the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate and arrest officials in Lyantonde District over alleged abuse of office.

During a routine monitoring of government projects in the district, Minister Akello ordered the arrest of Kiteesa Primary School headteacher, Ambrose Makyati, after discovering classrooms being misused. One room had been converted into a livestock enclosure and another for chicken rearing.

“I was really so much disappointed in what I found in this school; the school has been turned into the kraal and another classroom is being used to rear chicken,” Akello said.

Makyati defended himself, saying he had been away for further studies and had returned to find goats locked in classrooms by the school management committee chairman.

“The chickens actually are not mine…they belong to one of the teachers,” he added.

But the minister rejected his explanation, stressing that as headteacher, he is ultimately responsible for the management of the school.

“Much as he claims the goats’ mistake is with the management committee chairman, the chicken is still his fault because he oversees and heads the teachers,” Akello said.

The minister also ordered an investigation into the district water officer, Francis Kiwanuka, over substandard work on valley dams in Kanjerere and Makondo, Kaliiro Sub-county.

The projects, which cost the government Shs130 million, were intended to provide water to cattle herders even during the dry season, but remain non-functional.

“Unfortunately, due to poor design, the community is unable to access water from these dams, which were intended to provide relief even during the dry season. The district water officer for Lyantonde appears to lack capacity, and I have directed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate him, as he cannot account for any of the projects he has undertaken or explain why they are not functioning,” she said.

In Uganda, government has recently renewed focus on accountability in public service and proper management of resources.