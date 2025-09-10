Minister orders arrest of Kumi Municipality HR Officer over unlawful recruitment

The Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Beatrice Akello, has directed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to arrest and investigate officials in Kumi District over alleged abuse of office.

During a routine monitoring of government projects in the district on Wednesday morning, Ms Akello ordered the arrest of Miriam Aguti, the Human Resource Officer of Kumi Municipality, over allegations of unlawful recruitment and pension scams.

It is alleged that Ms Aguti recruited workers without authorisation from the district service commission and engaged in nepotism, including hiring and later promoting her husband.

In one case, the district service commission had approved the recruitment of 10 teachers. However, while 20 candidates sat for the interviews, appointment letters were issued to 27 teachers, far exceeding the approved number.

“We realized the HR Officer would collect money from these people, put them on the payroll, and once they accessed it, there would be shortages in teacher payments, resulting in irregular salaries,” Ms Akello said.

The minister further alleged that Ms Aguti not only recruited her husband but also promoted him and increased his salary unlawfully.

Additionally, Ms Aguti is accused of manipulating pension payments by overpaying pensioners who offered kickbacks and underpaying those who refused.

“With negotiations for kickbacks, she would overpay those who accepted her demands and underpay those who declined. This way, she has distorted the pension system,” Ms Akello added.

In related incidents, the minister also ordered the arrest of Mr Francis Eroni, Chairman of the Kumi Municipality Emyooga Boda Boda SACCO, for allegedly colluding with technical officers to withdraw funds from the SACCO account without authorization from the municipal commercial officer and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), as required by guidelines.

“For the past one year, he has bypassed the system without the knowledge of the commercial officer, the RDC, and even members of the SACCO,” the minister said.

Ms Akello further directed investigations into Mr Patrick Osire, the Kumi Municipality Engineer, accusing him of negligence and absenteeism.

“The engineer has been hiding all along. He absents himself from duty, doesn’t respond whenever called, yet he draws a salary. He has left his assistant to do all the donkey work while he earns from elsewhere,” she stated.

In response, Kumi Municipality Mayor Patrick Ochom appealed for amendments to policies that would allow elected leaders to monitor local government transactions more effectively as part of the fight against corruption.

“If technical officers don’t give me reports, I cannot know what is happening. What’s wrong with giving us computers so we can track how money is received and spent? That way, the funds would be safeguarded,” Mr Ochom said.



