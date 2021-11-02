Minister orders inquiry into sale of public land in Mbale

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has ordered the cancellation of lease offers on the disputed land belonging to former Nakaloke Town Council in Northern City Division, Mbale City.

Mr Magyezi made the order during a meeting at Nakaloke Town Council at the weekend, where he also suspended the Mbale District land board.

“All lease offers on this land in contention will be halted and technical staff at the district lands office be subjected to forensic investigation,” Mr Magyezi said.

He directed the private developers to stop any projects.

“The people, who had started bringing their building materials on this land, I have given you one week to take away your materials. No further development on this land,” he said.

The former town clerk of Nakaloke Town Council, now the city physical planner, Mr Aaron Mulyanyuma, was also arrested on allegations of conniving with land grabbers to sell the land in question.

The land, which measures about 21 hectares, was allegedly sold off to private developers, some of who are councillors.

The land hosts, among others, the former town council headquarters, police station, a health centre, youth community hall, market, Nakaloke Islamic Primary School, public toilet, and commercial houses.

When the Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Ahamada Washaki, visited the land last month, there was a verbal exchange between Mr Washaki and Mr Isma Walujo Mukakandi, a businessman, who is also the secretary for Works in Mbale.

Mr Mukakandi insisted that he legally acquired the land after it was advertised.

“The people accusing me of acquiring the land fraudulently should begin with the Mbale District Land Board. I followed the right procedures in buying that land so I am not a land grabber,”Mr Mukakandi said.

Mr Magyezi said an inquiry will be instituted into the sale of government land in Mbale City.

“There is impunity in Mbale. How do you sell government land without following the procedures. This must stop,” he said.

Local leaders say since the town was elevated to a city status in 2020, cases of land disputes have been on the rise.

The minister also directed immediate interdiction of the former chief administrative officer (CAO) of Mbale, Mr Esau Ekachelan, now CAO of Pallisa, for reportedly grabbing government houses.

“Mr Esau Ekachelan refused to hand over the staff house in Malukhu and grabbed another in Nakaloke Town Council. This CAO must be interdicted and investigated,” he said.

Mr Ekachelan, however, when contacted said chief administrative officers are not interdicted by ministers.

“We are interdicted by the Permanent Secretary but not ministers. I must be interdicted with reasons known to me,” he said, adding that the minister’s orders are only a political talk to excite the public.

He added: “I don’t have a house in Maluku. At my level of position, there are people who want to tarnish my name but I have been a CAO for 20 years and my record is clean,” he said.

The Minister of State for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang, said corrupt civil servants and politicians should resign before they are interdicted.

“Some of you have been hiding in the NRM party to make your deals but the NRM needs clean people,”Mr Ogwang said.

Mr Washaki criticised some civil servants of protecting land grabbers.

“We have land officials who connive with land grabbers to forge for them land titles and create illegal plots and the police give them protection,” he said.

The Mbale District NRM chairperson, Mr Muhamood Masaba, said some top NRM leaders are beneficiaries of land grabbing.

“It’s true some of the NRM leaders are involved in land grabbing and it has affected the party. But we condemn it,”Mr Masaba said.