Minister orders inquiry into sale of public land in Mbale

Mbale District officials inspect part of  the government land in Nakaloke Town Council, Northern City Division in Mbale City which was allegedly illegally sold to private developers. PHOTO | YAHUDU KITUNZI

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Local leaders say since the town was elevated to a city status in 2020, cases of land disputes have been on the rise.
  • The minister also directed immediate interdiction of the former chief administrative officer (CAO) of Mbale, Mr Esau Ekachelan, now CAO of Pallisa, for reportedly grabbing government houses.

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has ordered the cancellation of lease offers  on the disputed land belonging to former Nakaloke Town Council in Northern City Division, Mbale City.

