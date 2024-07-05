Minister orders investors to vacate Wakiso wetlands

The state minister finance for investment and privatization, Evelyn Anite, has asked all investors operating in wetlands of Wakiso District to vacate immediately.

During her tour in Wakiso on Thursday, Anite said an industrial revolution in the district has led to wetland encroachment in Nkoowe Village, Mende Sub-county.

“All the investors who are operating in wetlands should vacate immediately and relocate to dry land where we have over 25 established industrial parks across the country,” she said.

“Apart from Namanve and Jinja industrial parks other parks are not occupied, and they are ready to be utilised at a no cost because the country needs more investors to tackle unemployment,” she said.

Anite advised investors to shift to industrial parks in areas like Nebbi, Pardel, Jinja, Karamoja, Yumbe, Gulu and Kisoro, among other districts.

Anite’s remarks come at a time of an ongoing crackdown by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), which seeks to rid wetlands of encroachers.

Dennis Ngabirano, a local investor from Psalms Food Processing Factory, asked for an independent sector to cater for collapsing local firms.

“Some companies have issues like unpaid taxes, huge liabilities they have ended up closing yet they can be rescued by government,” he observed.

Ricky Tumwesiga an administrator from Skypipes company Limited, called on government to upgrade their electricity to 33KVA, up from 11KVA so that they boost production and reduce down time.

“Once our machines are down it means we are making losses and using generators it’s very expensive we have to buy fuel. If the transmission is upgraded it means more people will be employed,” he said.

He also noted that local investors have a challenge of taxation and failure to access incentives, which affects their operations.

Anite pledged that her office would address disruptions in industrialization, including those caused by power related challenges.