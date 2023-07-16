Minister orders politicians, civil servants to vacate  stalls in new Masaka Market

Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi has ordered politicians and civil servants in Masaka City to vacate stalls and lockups they allocated themselves in Masaka Central Market.

Mr Magyezi said with the new Markets Act, 2023 in place, no outsiders are allowed to own stalls meant for poor vendors.

“We’re implementing the new law now. I ask politicians and civil servants to comply and leave all the stalls to low income traders as per government’s plan. Whoever goes against my directive will face the law” the minister said during his impromptu visit to Masaka City on July 14 to resolve issues that have impeded the occupation of the new market by the vendors.

The minister’s directive follows complaints by a section of vendors who accuse some officials in the city of owning stalls and lockups. Some reportedly own more than two lockups in the market.

Construction of the facility started in February 2018 and was expected to be completed in February 2020 .However, due to delays in the project, the contractor handed over the project in January.

Mr Magyezi said no one will own more than one stall because there are many vendors who are operating on streets.

“I have been hearing cases of powerful people who secure many stalls at low government rates and hire them at exaggerated rates. This should not happen here. The law provides for a fair process of allocating stalls by voting which means that every qualifying vendor will get one stall,” he said.

The Minister tasked a team led by Masaka City Clerk Mr Vincent Okurut to ensure that stalls and lockups are allocated in a transparent and fair manner.

“I am directing the city clerk to display lists of vendors who have been allocated stalls and lockups by July 28 so that I can officially open the market by August 7,” he added.

Ms Beatrice Nakayiza, the chairperson of Masaka Central Market Vendors Association told the minister that the new market shall lose meaning if vendors dealing in the same commodities like theirs are not removed from the streets.

“We shall abandon the new market and go to streets like you have seen in other new markets if those competing with us on streets are not removed,” she said.

The minister assured Ms Kakayiza and other vendors that the new market has enough stalls for all vendors including those operating on the streets.

“We have more than 760 stalls which I believe are enough for you and those outside. After here I shall reorganize Nyendo market to absorb more,” Mr. Magyezi said.

Ms Mastulah Naava, the deputy Resident City Commissioner in charge of Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality urged the committee to execute their work transparently to have vendors occupy the market in the set timeframe.

According to Section 21(11) of the Markets Act 2023 ,a person who is in public service of a local authority shall not be allocated a work space ,shop ,pitch or stall in a public market within the jurisdiction of that local authority .