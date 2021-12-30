Minister orders RDCs to enforce SOPs

The Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, yesterday ordered all resident district commissioners (RDCs) and resident city commissioners (RCCs) to step up enforcement of the Covid-19 prevention measures to curb the resurgence triggered by Omicron.

In a letter to RDCs and RCCs, Ms Babalanda ordered the commissioners to start using media houses to sensitise the public about Covid-19.

“Following the escalation in numbers of Covid-19 Omicron cases you are hereby directed to undertake massive radio sensitisations and to inspect public places to ensure that SOPs are being observed,” she said in the letter.

The enforcement started effective yesterday.

Since the outbreak in the country last year, the virus has infected 137,270 and killed 3,287, according to the Ministry of Health statistics.

In the last three days, 12 deaths and 3000 new infections were reported, a significant increase compared to previous weeks when only around 100 cases and 2 deaths would be reported in three days. The minister also sent out a tweet yesterday saying: “I wish to remind RDCs/RCCs to step up mobilisation of the general public to adhere to anti-Covid-19 Sops. We need to beat back the resurge in cases due to Omicron as we head into the New Year.’’

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, said the quick way to reverse the surge is to minimise contact with those who are sick and ensure sick people isolate.

“We can no longer afford another lockdown because when you have such infections rate, the best way is to do a regional lockdown or cut off the area where the infection is ,” he said.

Dr Kyabayinze said to bring down the rising numbers, the rest of the people who are not infected should continue maintaining social distancing, sanitising and making sure those who are sick get treatment.