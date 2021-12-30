Minister orders RDCs to enforce SOPs

By  Tonny Abet

  • In the last three days, 12 deaths and 3000 new infections were reported.

The Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, yesterday ordered all resident district commissioners (RDCs) and resident city commissioners (RCCs) to step up enforcement of the Covid-19 prevention measures to curb the resurgence triggered by Omicron.

