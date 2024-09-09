Minister rallies African countries to build economically vibrant cities

The Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister Ms Judith Nabakooba wants Africa to lay firm foundations for cities with infrastructure investments that not only propel urban growth but drive long-term development.

Nabakooba, who chairs the African Union Specialized Technical on Public Services, Local Government, Urban Development and Decentralization (AU-STC NO.8), has rallied African States to invest in infrastructure and essential services as gate passes for development.

“Unlocking the power of Urbanization requires a bold and forward thinking approach to financing. We also need innovative financing to keep us focused as we build our Cities,” she told the 3-day African Urban Forum convention in Addis Ababa- Ethiopia that closed on September 7.

According to her, many African cities are on the frontline of a global crisis with threats from floods, drought, heat-waves, landslides, water scarcity, and food insecurity among other climate related disasters.

“The cities also face rapid urbanization, population growth and social inequality. When we prioritize sustainable urban development, we can unlock the potential of the different African Cities to drive economic growth, create jobs, improve livelihoods while promoting social cohesion,”” she said.

“With the global Urban population projected to reach 6.7billion by 2050 (UN, 2022), leveraging innovative financing mechanisms such as public –private partnerships , development finance, green bonds, impact investing, crowd funding, infrastructure investment trusts and municipal bonds is vital,” she added.

Africa faces numerous structural challenges including rapid population growth estimated by the United Nations (UN) to reach 2.1billion by 2050 amid persistent funding gaps in infrastructure estimated at $130 billion annually- and declining public resources and the increasing impacts of climate change.

The forum was organized by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlement Program and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

“It aimed at discussing and sharing best practices on the urbanization and housing agenda of Africa," the minister observed.