Minister Sarah Mateke laid to rest, accorded 7-gun salute

The body of the late State minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke was yesterday laid to rest.

She was buried at her ancestral home in Bugahe Village, Chahi Sub-county in Kisoro District where Vice President Jessica Alupo represented President Museveni as the chief guest.

The late Nyirabashitsi, 50, who has been the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament since 2021, was accorded a seven-gun salute in honour of her dedicated national service by the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF).

The vice chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in western Uganda, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, said while party leaders have welcomed a proposal by the Kisoro District Council to have another daughter of Dr Philemon Mateke complete Nyirabashitsi’s term in Parliament, it must be subjected to thorough scrutiny.

“While we welcome the proposal by the district council to have Ms Ruth Nyiraneza , sister of the late Sarah Mateke to complete her term of Parliament, we shall have to hold a district NRM party conference to ensure thorough scrutiny of the proposal although its looks to be supported by everyone,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

This was after the Bufumbira North MP, Mr John Kamara, presented the district council proposal of a sole candidate to Dr Chris Baryomunsi who subsequently presented it to Vice President Alupo. Ms Nyiraneza has accepted to serve and complete her late sister’s term in Parliament.

Vice President Alupo thanked Dr Mateke for mentoring his children including the fallen State minister and MP Nyirabashitsi. She also delivered a condolence message and a cash contribution of Shs10 million from President Museveni.

“I will present all the resolutions made by the Kisoro District Council in regard to the proposed successor of late Sarah Nyirabashitsi, the charter of Metropolitan International University, and naming the proposed stadium in Kisoro after late Nyirabashitsi to President Museveni,” Ms Alupo said.

Dr Philemon Mateke, the father of the deceased minister and also the former State minister for Regional Cooperation, thanked President Museveni for trusting his daughter with ministerial positions besides giving her an opportunity to serve in the NRM party.

“I want to thank President Museveni for his love to my daughter and appointing her as a member of his Cabinet. I appreciate the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda and the Parliament in general for their support during this trying period. I appeal to the management of Metropolitan International University to work as a team to preserve the dream of my daughter of providing affordable education to the community since she was among the founders of the same institution,” he said.

The Bishop of Muhabura Diocese, Rt Rev Godfrey Mbitse, hailed the late Nyirabashitsi as an incorruptible community mobiliser, decent in her dressing and a committed member of Kisoro women fellowship that brings together all the women from all the religions.

“During my consecration ceremony as the third bishop of Muhabura Diocese, Sarah Nyirabashitsi mobilised well, and the ceremony was successful. We shall forever miss her developmental approach to community issues,” he said.