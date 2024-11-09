Minister tasks law enforcers on sexual violence as defilement cases soar

State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Mr Balaam Barugahara has challenged law enforcers to expedite the process of handling sexual violence cases so that they can be brought to a logical conclusion.

Acording to him, this will bring the perpetuators to book and also ensure that survivors of violence and their families receive justice that they deserve.

Officiating at the belated International Day for the Girl Child organised by Joy for Children Uganda, a child rights non- governmental organisation in Kampala on Thursday, the Minister said he was disappointed by incidents where perpetuators of sexual violence are allegedly left to go scot-free.

"The case of Nakaseke, for example, is one of the many that are disturbing. How can a defiler be given bail," Mr Barugahara who was visibly disappointed wondered.

Mr Barugahara said sexual violence deprives children of education and good health.

The Senior Superintendent of Police,(SSP)Esther Adeke Tumusiime said, " For the case of Nakaseke, the Police did its part. It's court that needed to play its part. We don't work in isolation."

SSP Tumusiime encouraged families to immediately report such cases to the police and other authorities instead of solving them out of court.

She revealed that government and the private sector had established shelters where survivors of violence can be accommodated so that they are not harmed by the perpetuators of violence once they report cases to Police.

Ms Lindsey Namara, Communications Officer for Joy for Children Uganda also condemned the acts of child abuse saying every child deserves a safe environment and that perpetuators of violence should always be brought to book.

Mr Idi Mayanja, Women in Development Officer at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development stressed the need to strengthen the referral path through which survivors of violence and their families can report such cases.

Gina Njuki, a Senior Two student of Green Hill Academy said children who are perceived to be 'planned kids'( from wealthy families) should not be left out of mental health interventions saying many are grappling with mental health challenges triggered by different cases.

Defilement remains a monster to Ugandan children.

The recent Annual Uganda Police Crime Report indicates that 13,144 (12,818 girls and 326 boys) juveniles were defiled in 2023.