Minister tells EC: Declare only 'true' winners in 2026 elections

Uganda’s Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Persis Namuganza, has called on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to conduct free and fair elections, warning against favoritism and bias as political tensions rise ahead of the 2026 general polls.

Namuganza, who serves in veteran President Museveni’s government, said the commission chaired by Justice Simon Byabakama must ensure equal treatment of all candidates to avoid disputes similar to those seen during the ruling NRM primaries.

“We want a free and fair election, and this is what all candidates and Ugandans want to see happen next year,” she said.

The minister, seeking a third term as Bukono County MP, is contesting as an independent after losing in the NRM primaries.

She accused the party’s electoral body led by Dr Tanga Odoi of presiding over irregularities that cost her the flag.

Namuganza also urged the Electoral Commission to guarantee equal security protection for all candidates during campaigns and on polling day.

“The Commission should provide security for all candidates regardless of their political affiliation because we are all contestants,” she said.

After her nomination on Thursday, the minister cautioned district returning officers against tampering with election results.

“We want to see candidates who have truly won declared as winners with accurate vote tallies. For instance, I should know exactly how many votes I have received,” she added.

The race for Bukono County has shaped into a tight contest between Namuganza and NRM flag bearer Emmanuel Maganda, who accused the minister of rigging the 2021 elections.

“If she lost the NRM primaries, she should have accepted defeat and served the country elsewhere, not come back as an independent,” Maganda emphasized.

Across Namutumba District, 30 candidates were cleared to contest for parliamentary seats on the first day of nominations.

The Woman MP race has also attracted attention, with incumbent Mariam Naigaga (NRM) facing a challenge from Betty Nakisita Mpongo, who alleged she was cheated in the primaries.

“She cheated me in the NRM primaries, but I’m ready to defeat her again in the upcoming elections,” Nakisita said.

In Busiki Constituency, incumbent Paul Akamba will face Joel Waiswa Azalwa, who vowed to unseat him despite losing a court battle over the NRM ticket.

Meanwhile, in Busiki North, former MP Willion Isiko Mpongo declared his bid to return to Parliament after a decade out, saying he is “ready to represent the people again.”

Ugandans will vote the next parliament in general elections to be held January 15, 2026.