Minister tips graduands on job creation

Fresh university graduates have been urged to use the skills gained during their studies to employ themselves.

The call was made by State Minister for National Guidance and Information Communication Technology Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku while officiating at a graduation ceremony of Metropolitan International University in Kisoro District on Friday.

“You have joined the world of struggle that requires you to be innovative if you are to succeed. Use the university education attained to create employment for yourself,” the minister said.

He added: “Unlike our days when government employment was abundant, today it’s not sufficient. Establish networks and position yourself properly for a bright future.”

The minister also urged the youth to steer clear of the politics of divisionism.

“Do not waste time supporting opposition politics because the NRM government is still here. I am not a Member of Parliament but because of strategic positioning, I am now a minister,” Mr Kabbyanga said.

He added that Kisoro is a border district like Kasese where he hails from, and the people in the area must work with the government to ensure that wrong elements are not given a chance to destabilise the prevailing peaceful environment in the area.

At the graduation ceremony, 1,662 students were awarded masters, bachelor’s degrees, and diplomas in business administration, education and humanities, and science and technology, with 16 students attaining first class degrees.

Speaking at the same function, State Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke advised the graduands to be innovative and embrace every job opportunity that comes their way.

“While we are committed to promoting professionalism for long-lasting impact in society, graduates must focus on being innovative because white-collar jobs are no longer a guarantee for every university graduate in Uganda,” Ms Nyirabashitsi, who doubles as the chairperson board of trustees at Metropolitan International University, said.