Minister tips small landholders on profitable agriculture  

As the Gulu Logistics Hub (GLH) starts to take shape, players in the private sector who don’t own chunks of land, have been advised to stick to the 4-acre model, to reap from commercial Agriculture.

Briefing journalists about this year’s 5th bi-annual CEO retreat, during a press conference held at the Uganda Media Centre on September 4, 2024, State Minister for Agriculture, Fred Bwino said entrepreneurs should be calculative if they are to mint money from small pieces of land.

“If your land is in between a quarter an acre and about 20 acres, call it small land. We in government advise you to get involved in intensive agriculture, meaning that you should only deal in those enterprises that you can get as much returns as possible, from a small piece of land,” Mr Bwino advised.

He added: “You should follow the 4-acre model, a model which does not mean that you have to measure exactly four acres.”

According to the minister, it is a model that tells you that if you have a small piece of land, divide it into four portions.

“In the first portion, plant a perennial crop like coffee, in the second portion, grow pasture for zero grazing, the third portion, put plants that you can harvest daily and sell like fruits and the fourth portion, put food and if you produce it in excess, sell the surplus. In your homesteads, behind the house, rear chicken for eggs. If you are not a Muslim, put pigs, if the land is near a swamp, put a pond for fish,” he explained.

Bwino said those with chunks of land should consider establishing ranches and plantations for cash crops, including tea and cotton, since they can make a profit when they grow them in large quantities.

He further re-affirmed government’s commitment to improving agricultural infrastructure and also ensuring resilient agricultural production, against harsh climate, pests and diseases.

Mr Benon Kajuna, director of transport in the ministry of works, said the Gulu Logistics Hub (GLH) presents an opportunity for value addition.

“We shall have packaging consolidation at the hub so that we can add value to those goods which will be destined to South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya,”he said.

The Gulu hub is expected to serve the trade corridors of Kampala – Gulu – Elegu/Nimule – Juba Trade Corridor; and Gulu – Pakwach Goli/Pader/Lira/Vurra DRC Trade Corridor.