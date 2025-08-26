Minister urges AI and robotics training to drive GDP growth

Uganda’s State Minister for Finance and Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, has called on the government to foster an enabling environment for science, technology and innovation (STI) at universities, warning that the country risks falling behind in the race for Artificial Intelligence and robotics-led growth.

Speaking Tuesday at the International Business, Science and Technology (ISBAT) University in Kampala, Lugoloobi said Uganda must invest in future-oriented courses if it is to meet its development ambition of raising gross domestic product from the current $66 billion to $500 billion by 2040.

“Take advantage of these courses to gain skills and knowledge for future employability,” he told students, adding: “Artificial intelligence and robotics engineering are the new generations driving the world. We don’t want to be left behind as a country when everybody else is moving into robotics engineering and artificial intelligence.”

This photo taken on August 26, 2025 shows Minister of State for Finance and Planning Amos Lugoloobi 3rd right) at the launch of a robot developed by ISBAT University professors, lecturers, and students. PHOTO/ROLAND NASASIRA

The miniister stressed that science and innovation are essential pillars of the government’s National Development Plan IV, alongside agro-industrialisation, tourism, mineral beneficiation and mining.

“This initiative will help Uganda remain on course with the revolution we are experiencing in new technologies. They are helping us to move with pacy countries and to ensure we attain our aspiration of GDP growth by 2040,” Lugoloobi said.

“Whereas most inputs in education are tax free, we need to extend exemptions to innovative learning equipment so that no university is left out in the technology agenda,” he said.

His remarks came as ISBAT University unveiled “Isabell,” a home-developed robot designed by its scholars, professors and students. The robot is described as a state-of-the-art innovation meant to highlight the institution’s push into robotics and AI.

Robotics as a strategic pillar

Varghese Mundamattam, chairman of ISBAT’s board of directors, said robotics education is becoming central to Uganda’s innovation drive.

“The fourth industrial revolution is reshaping industries worldwide, and robotics sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, internet of things and automation,” he observed.

“By integrating robotics into education, Uganda and the region can equip young people with critical future-ready skills such as coding, engineering design, problem-solving and systems thinking,” he added.

Emejeit Mbabazi, executive director of Diamond Trust Bank, noted that the innovation will “open doors for collaborations within East Africa and across Africa for the growth of both industry and education.”

The unveiling drew more than 1,000 first-year students beginning their academic session across programs in health sciences, business, software engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, among others.