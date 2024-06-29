Minister urges fisheries graduates to start own jobs

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, has encouraged graduates of the Fisheries Training Institute (FTI) to utilize their skills to start their own businesses. Speaking at the 38th graduation ceremony in Entebbe, he emphasized the importance of promoting demand-driven fisheries, aquaculture, and maritime training for economic transformation.

"I urge the graduates to help Ugandans identify profitable agricultural enterprises and guide them on management," he said. "Fish is crucial to our economy, earning over $300 million annually, making it the second-best foreign exchange earner for the country."

The Principal of FTI, Mr. Ofwono W. Osinde, announced that 302 students graduated, with 107 receiving certificates and 155 receiving diplomas. He praised the students' performance in the Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board (UBTEB) examinations and highlighted the institute's focus on hands-on skills training.

However, he noted that inadequate resources, particularly funding, pose a significant challenge. To address this, the institute plans to partner with other organizations and explore innovative approaches, such as establishing a business incubation centre.

Christ Alimpa, the best male student, shared his story of overcoming financial difficulties to pursue a diploma in Integrated Aquaculture and Agriculture. "I'm happy to acquire knowledge that will help me start my own business," he said.

The ceremony emphasized the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in the fisheries and aquaculture sector to drive economic transformation.