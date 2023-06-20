Minister urges parents to safeguard children against the negative impacts of ICT

Parents and teachers have been urged to guard children against the negative impacts of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

"While we celebrate the positive impact of ICT, we must also acknowledge the potential negative effects of excessive technology use on children and adolescents such as poor social and emotional skills, sedentary lifestyles, and an increased risk of obesity,” Ms Sarah Nyibashisti Mateke the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs said.

Ms Nyibashisti was on Tuesday speaking as chief guest during the belated African Child Day commemoration organized by Madada Foundation in Kayunga Town, Kayunga District.

Without much explanation, the minister disclosed that the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development in collaboration with key ministries, agencies, and departments had finalized consultations for the development of a national action plan on ending online child sexual exploitation and violence, urging all stakeholders to join them in its implementation.

This year's National Day of the African Child celebrations were held under the theme, "Promoting and protecting children's rights in the digital era".

Appreciating that the digital environment had revolutionalised, especially in the way children play, communicate and innovate, the minister said they should ensure that they (children) develop holistically.

Ms Nyibashisti expressed dismay when she learned that at least 2,000 primary school children in Kayunga alone had dropped out of school last year. Ms Nyibashisti urged local leaders to ensure that such children return to school to complete their education.

She said some children had dropped out of school after failing PLE but said failure in an exam does not mean one can't succeed.

Mr Sulaiman Madada the director of the Madada Foundation said they had signed a memorandum of understanding with Kayunga District local government. This was to promote holistic education in the district.

Mr Madada said under the memorandum of understanding they would train Early childhood development teachers noting that many of them don't know how to handle child learners.

He said they also have a program to ensure a balanced diet and feeding for all learners in selected model schools.