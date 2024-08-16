Minister urges Ugandans to embrace technical education

Security Minister Rtd. Maj. Jim K Muhwezi has called on Ugandans to invest in technical education as a vital tool for combating unemployment and fostering national development. Speaking at the thanksgiving ceremony of Rutooma Technical Institute, held at Rutooma Catholic Church in Buhunga Sub-County, Rukungiri District on Friday, August 16, 2024, the minister emphasized the critical role of technical education in the country’s growth.

"The government is committed to promoting technical education, as well as science and technology. I implore parents to support their children in pursuing technical education, which is key to any nation’s progress," Minister Muhwezi stated.

He also highlighted the importance of the government’s "Skilling Uganda" program, designed to enhance vocational and technical training across the country. Muhwezi noted that technical education is not just for the poor or for those who have failed in traditional academic settings, but is essential for national development

"Sciences and technical education are at the heart of every country's development. We need better career guidance in secondary schools to encourage young people, particularly girls, to take up vocational studies," he added.

Muhwezi also urged Ugandans to take advantage of government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), which aims to uplift households from poverty. He cautioned government officials, including District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) and Gombolola Internal Security Officers (GISOs), to ensure no one exploits PDM beneficiaries.

During the event, Rutooma Technical Institute’s principal, Mr. Alex Twinamatsiko, expressed gratitude to the government for its support but raised concerns about the lack of teaching aids, such as computers, sewing machines, and vehicles for training purposes. He also highlighted the need for better salaries for teachers.