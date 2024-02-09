Minister urges youth to seize internet opportunities for socio-economic transformation

The Minister of State for ICT, Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, has urged young people in Uganda to harness the power of the Internet to explore various opportunities.

Mr Kabbyanga asserts that internet access offers unparalleled development opportunities, which, if utilized, can facilitate not only self-employment but also contribute to the socio-economic transformation of communities.

"The digital transformation agenda is unstoppable. We are enhancing internet access in our communities; however, what is crucial now is how the youth utilize this opportunity. Use it to create meaningful networks and establish linkages that will generate employment opportunities," he said.

He made these remarks on Thursday during the launch of the Digital Communities Project funded by the American Tower Corporation (ATC) at Mpondwe Muslim Primary School in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, Kasese District.

ATC established two Digital Community labs—one at Mpondwe Muslim Primary School and another at Ihandiro Vocational Secondary School in Kasese. Another lab was established in Fort Portal City and on Wednesday, over 200 youth graduated after acquiring various computer skills.

Across the country, 32 digital community labs have been established in different districts. Each lab is equipped with internet access, 20 desktop computers, CCTV cameras, and a full-time trainer among others.

"What ATC has done is to facilitate the implementation of the digital transformation roadmap. Giving back to the community is crucial, and I am confident that our people will not remain the same once equipped with digital skills. We are now doing a lot of businesses online," Mr Kabbyanga added.

Ms Dorothy Kabagambe, the Chief Executive Officer at ATC, explained that the decision to invest in digital communities stems from the company's desire to create problem-solving opportunities nationwide as part of its corporate social responsibility.

"Digital skills are not only about using computers and the Internet. They are also about creating, innovating, and solving problems with digital tools. However, not everyone has the opportunity to develop and use digital skills due to a lack of access, affordability, infrastructure, and education. These barriers create a digital divide that widens the gap between the rich and the poor, limiting the potential of individuals and societies," she stated.