Minister wants 2 men held for threatening widow

The state minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, has ordered police to arrest two land dealers who are evicting a widow from land in Maya Bukomye Village, Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District.

According to the widow, Ms Perusi Margaret Kiggundu, her late husband Francis Kiggundu and his late father George William Mugerwa lived on the land measuring 8 acres.

She said when she got married to Kiggundu in 1980, her family took over the land.

Ms Kiggundu said her late husband Kiggundu was contacted by a one Matthew Ssentongo, who is also a relative and requested for three acres to be given to some of the relatives as their share and another one acre for a burial ground, which Kiggundu accepted and his family remained with four acres of land.

However, the widow said she was surprised when Mr Robert Mawanda and Mr Ssentongo turned up claiming ownership of the four acres where she is currently staying with her children and grandchildren.

“My husband died in July 2015 and after his death that’s when these people started coming out to grab our land. And in the process of taking our land by force, my coffee, and banana plantations have been cut, including local old trees, sweet potatoes and fruit trees. I have nothing to eat apart from begging around and trying to reach out to my children,” Ms Kiggundu said.

She said she reported the matter to the Nsangi Police Division in vain because “[Mr] Mawanda and [Mr] Ssentongo always use the same police for protection.

“Police failed to help me. Even the state attorney of Nsangi at the time closed my files yet they had all the evidence and that’s the reason why I came to the office of the Wakiso RDC (resident district commissioner), Ms Justin Mbabazi, and I am also appealing to minister Mayanja to help me recover my kibanja because I have nowhere to go,” Ms Kiggundu said.

Minister Mayanja said Ms Kiggundu, as a tenant, has full rights to claim for kibanja.

“As the kibanja owner, the widow of the late Francis Kiggundu has full rights to claim for her kibanja because even the Constitution protects her and all the houses and other things which have been put on the land. The land grabbers took the land by force,” he said.

The minister also asked the Wakiso RDC and police to arrest Mr Mawanda and Mr Ssentongo for allegedly grabbing Ms Kiggundu’s land.

“According to my investigations and research done here, these two [Mr Mawanda and Mr Ssentongo] should be arrested and prosecuted for malicious damage, disorganising the peace of the dead, trespassing and even threatening violence,” he said.

Mr Mayanja added: “President Museveni gave us the powers to save the bibanja owners who are oppressed by their landlords and right now I am acting on behalf of the President because he is the one who appointed me as the minister. And I will continue helping Ugandans as I continue teaching them their rights as bibanja owners.”

The minister made the remarks during his locus visit at Ms Kiggundu’s home last Tuesday.

He said:“Police and state attorney were corrupted by the land grabbers and closed all the widow’s files against Ssentongo and Mawanda but right now I have ordered police to reopen these files and bring them to my office. And after that I will take them personally to the DPP [Directorate of Public Prosecutions] for perusal and get justice” the minister said.