Minister warns against sharing wrong Ebola information

The State minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Mr Martin Mugarra, has asked Ugandans to desist from sharing misleading information on Ebola on social media.

Mr Mugarra said that Ebola has had a negative impact on the tourism sector because tourists have cancelled their trips to Uganda.

The minister, however, declined to reveal the number of tourists who have shunned the country.

“A few weeks ago, I was in Kisoro District at one of the hotels and the bookings were very good, but the ones who are now cancelling [visits] are the people of January next year and beyond,” Mr Mugarra said during a press briefing yesterday.

He attributed the problem of cancellations to misleading Ebola information on social media by some Ugandans.

“It is important that all of us communicate with a little bit of caution,” he added.

Mr Mugarra noted that the government has been spot on with the numbers of Ebola cases and how it is transmitted.

“Ebola is not like Covid that is airborne, it is only through contact and only with a person that is already exhibiting symptoms,” Mr Mugarra said.

The minister said they have organised the first-ever Uganda Crafts Expo which will run from November 24 to 26 at the Ugandan Museum.

He called upon both the national and international community to come and have an experience, support and appreciate the talent and authentic products that Uganda can produce.

In a televised address on Tuesday, President Museveni revealed that he had received information that some tourists had cancelled their visits to Uganda.

“I have been informed that some tourists have postponed hotel bookings and some international conferences have been cancelled. This is unfortunate and unnecessary,” he said.

The President urged foreign visitors not to cancel their plans over fears of the Ebola outbreak, saying the disease was under control.