Minister warns Bugisu against bride price

The State Minister for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, has warned parents in Bugisu Sub-region against demanding for bride price, saying it infringes on the rights of the girl-child.

Ms Mutuuzo said parents who demand bride price put their daughters at a high risk of being mistreated by their husbands.

“The level at which parents are asking for bride price is too high. This infringes on the rights of women,” Ms Mutuuzo said.

The minister made the remarks during belated Women’s Day celebrations in Mbale City at Mbale Cricket Ground at the weekend.

She said the habit of girl-child families demanding from the families of the groom, among other things, money, cows, cars, gifts and other material goods in exchange for their daughter is primitive and should be avoided.

“This turns women into bought items and leaves them at the mercy of their husbands. I noticed that in records of police and in prison cells, the number of women in the cells is at 96 percent and they are there because they fight with their men because their rights are being violated,’’ she said.

Ms Mutuuzo said women have fewer resources at their disposal and limited influence over decision-making process.

She, however, urged women to continue creating businesses to improve their income levels and fight poverty.

“Women were given less than 30 percent under Emyooga, but we will go to Parliament and ask the government to give us the same percentage as men because we are the biggest number and the most in need,” she said.

The minister also called upon men to have time for their families, saying most children are getting spoilt because fathers aren’t playing their roles.

“Men should teach the boy-child to be responsible. Most of them now spend time in bars and watching football, this is sad,” she said.

Ms Connie Galiwango, the Woman MP for Mbale City, decried the degeneration of morals among children.

“If we parents take our responsibility, we will bring up children who are disciplined and we will not have a lot of cases of defilement,” she said.

Ms Faridah Kibowa, the chairperson of the National Women’s Council, applauded President Museveni for empowering women through the introduction of PDM and Emyooga.

“These programmes have helped many women to support their families, mostly the single mothers,” she said.

The NRM Women’s League chairperson, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, called upon women to actively participate in the community Saccos.

“Let us embrace government projects to fight poverty and work hard to empower each other in start up businesses that generate income,” she said.