Minister warns judges against ‘siding’ with wetland encroachers

The Minister for Public Service, Mr Muruli Mukasa, has cautioned judges against awarding damages caused to individuals who erect developments in wetland areas, referring to them as irresponsible citizens.

Mr Mukasa, while giving his remarks at the launch of the retired professionals’ scheme for the water and environment sector in Uganda at the Ministry of Water and Environment headquarters in Luzira, Kampala on Tuesday- noted that the law should have a human face and be responsive of the various challenges the country is facing.

“A lawyer who argues out your case in court is irresponsible. A judge who judges in favour of the wetland developer and awards them court damages is equally irresponsible. As a judge, are you living on mars? Don’t you know that these actions will catch up with you in your comfortable house somewhere when you eventually have no water and food?” Mr Mukasa warned.

“Water services are under pressure because of the growing population. We need to enjoy the benefits of water without sacrificing too much. All these irresponsible people are having a negative impact and putting serious pressure on the water resources and on the people who are responsible for making sure we have the water at the time we need it for all purposes to have it sustainable. These challenges cannot be just addressed by the ministry or government alone but by everyone,” the minister added.

A total of 37 contracts were awarded to 37 retired professionals after approximately two years of a rigorous process to meet the requirements, where candidates with a minimum of a 10-year experience of working in the water and environment sector with a distinguished career were chosen.

On his part, Dr Callist Tindimugaya, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Planning and Regulation at the Ministry of water and environment, said Uganda needed to utilise people who have retired but have professional skills.

“We are getting professionals from all ministries and the civil society in the water and environment sector to come and support the sector's growth. We recognise that many of them retire at 60 from the government but are still energetic with a wealth of knowledge. They (retirees) succumb to redundancy yet they have a lot of expertise that can help the young people grow. We decided to establish this program to retain the capacity in the sector. They will not replace the current employees but will only reinforce, mentor and support them with institutional memory,” Dr Tindimugaya said.

The Water Resources Institute and ministry of water and environment will be conducting trainings and the retired professionals will be facilitators, reviewers of policy, guidance and strategy documents and report documentation, among other roles.