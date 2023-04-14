Minister warns new UPPC  board against corruption

The former managing editor of Monitor Publications Ltd (MPL), Mr Joachim Buwembo, has officially taken over as the new board chairperson of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) for the next three years.

Mr Buwembo, who was sworn in yesterday, took over the 120-year-old entity after the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, interdicted the former board members in 2021.

Giving his maiden speech, Mr Buwembo said he will put more focus on digitalisation of the corporation so that it can favourably compete in the current digital transformation wave.

“We are taking over the Corporation during a new digital era, we use the new digital era to amplify the operations of the entity,” he said.

He added: “We are not supposed to fear technology or allow it to take us off the market. But we must use technology to grow through digital means. We have three years, we must grow three times and that is my minimum pledging on behalf of the board.”

Ms Babalanda, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, asked the new board members to avoid mismanagement of funds, which earlier caused the mess at the corporation.

“I don’t want to go back to that Cosase of Parliament to start talking about things I didn’t know about how it came, this time round, in case of mismanagement, the board will be fully responsible because my job is to supervise the corporation,” she said.

“Be focused, work as a team, the corporation is totally business and it is you to generate money in it. Move around and bring business to the population, don’t sit and wait for business to find you in the offices,” she added.

The other board members include Mr Sadat Kisuyi, Ms Jolly Kaguhangire, Ms Alice Muhoozi, Mr Andrew Kibaya, Ms Hellen Icumar, Mr Jimmy Karugaba and Mr Nooh Bukenya.

The acting managing director for UPPC, Mr Kenneth Oluka, said the biggest challenge faced by the Corporation is the delayed payments for the services offered to the government entities, which stalls the operations of the entity.