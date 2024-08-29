Minister warns URA, UNBS against corruption at borders

The Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akori Akello, has warned Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) officials at border points against engaging in corruption.

Ms Akello emphasised that corruption results in revenue loss and undermines efforts to eliminate substandard goods in the country.

“URA and UNBS staff deployed at the border points should exhibit high levels of integrity and patriotism while executing their duties to prevent the country from losing revenue,” she said.

While inspecting Northern Corridor infrastructure projects, she made these remarks during an interface with URA, UNBS, and other agency officials at Malaba border on Monday.

Ms Akello expressed concern over the declining revenue collections despite the thriving trade along the corridor and the increasing influx of counterfeit goods and inputs into the country.

“Why should we continue to register cases of fake agricultural inputs being imported when we have officers, who are paid reasonable salaries, deployed at the borders?” she questioned.

She said the Northern Corridor significantly contributes to national development and must be kept efficient and effective.

“The government is committed to providing the necessary support to the corridor to facilitate smooth trade flow and reduce costs,” she added.

However, border authorities attributed the increase in substandard goods to porous borders that enable illicit trade.

Mr Kenneth Woniala, the URA supervisor at Malaba, acknowledged the challenges posed by the extensive porous borders, which hinder enforcement efforts to combat smuggling.

He commended the government for equipping URA with digital tools, particularly scanners, which have enhanced trade along the corridor.

“The advancement in technology through the One Stop Border Post has streamlined the clearing of goods, with URA now clearing 1,300 to 1,400 cargo trucks daily, up from 600 in 2014,” he said.

Mr Woniala urged the government to expedite the widening of the Malaba-Kampala highway to alleviate traffic congestion along the corridor.

“The country will continue to experience persistent traffic jams because the road is too narrow to accommodate the increasing traffic flow,” he said.

He added that once the road is expanded, URA will be better positioned to meet its 2024/2025 target, with the Malaba One Stop Border Post tasked to collect up to Shs153.3 billion.

“We also urge the government to establish laboratories in every region to help UNBS detect substandard goods, as some counterfeit items enter the country with UNBS seals from neighbouring countries,” Mr Woniala said.

The Deputy Director of Customs and Trade Facilitation, Mr Peter Gikwiyakare, also called on the government to expedite the construction of the standard gauge railway to reduce business costs and risks.