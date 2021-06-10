Ministerial re-appointment double blessing for Magyezi

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has said President Museveni reappointing him in the ministry shows confidence and trust.

Mr Magyezi, who has been recovering from Covid-19, said the news was a double blessing because he had just been declared free of the virus.

“I want to thank the President for reappointing me. It gives a big sign of confidence in what we are doing as a ministry. This appointment found me coming out of Covid-19 isolation. Today, I have been cleared but the doctors have asked me to stay home for about a week to allow the body to fully recover,” Mr Magyezi said yesterday.

He said the reappointment is not a reward for the age limit motion he moved in Parliament in 2017, but was on merit, and is a responsibility to serve the country.

“I think the Togikwatako (age limit debate) thing is long gone, if he wanted to reward me, he would give me a medal or a prize or buy me something and I would go home and enjoy it with my family but he has given me more responsibility,” he said.

“The President is aware that I am able to perform in that docket. If it was a reward, he could have given me another ministry,” he added.

Related New ministers speak out on their plans

Advertisement

Mr Magyezi said the President has balanced the Cabinet, considering the women and youth appointments.

“We have been having issues of the youth, but look at the Prime Minister (Robinah Nanbajja), we have been having issues of women, but now there is representation. Considering regional representation, the President has best balanced the country interests,” he said.

“I am hopeful that we shall deliver. This is a strategic Cabinet with a key objective. I think in the next five years, we going to reduce the number of households from subsistence to monetary economy,” the minister added.

