Ministers call for transparency, accountability in PDM project

Ministers have been traversing parishes across the country with a call to locals and leaders to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM), the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s latest strategy to alleviate poverty and increase household income.

President Museveni last week tasked the ministers to educate the masses about the programme, which was launched in February in Kibuku District.

The programme is aimed at getting 39 percent of the country’s 43 million population that lives from hand-to-mouth, out of poverty.

The government is expected to splurge Shs1 trillion on the programme intended to use a bottom up approach to improve the livelihoods of Ugandans.

Each of Uganda’s 10,694 parishes will receive Shs100m. From this, each household is expected to get Shs1m to kick-start the project chosen by the beneficiaries.

In Bududa District, the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu, who also doubles as the area Woman MP, said PDM is the government’s antidote to poverty.

“We are not leaving anyone behind. We must all join the economic parade of progress,” Ms Nandutu said during a sensitisation meeting at Bududa District headquarters last week.

She cautioned parish chiefs against soliciting bribes from the beneficiaries, saying this will fail the highly anticipated programme.

“This money is for the poor. I have heard information that there are parish chiefs asking for registration fees, they should be arrested,” she said.

Out of Shs100m, women and youth will each be entitled to 30 percent at parish level while men will settle for 20 percent, with the elderly and persons with disabilities getting 10 percent apiece.

She said viable enterprises, which locals should engage in include coffee, crops, fruits and zero grazing livestock farming, among others.

Bududa has a total of 159 parishes but only 54 have been allocated Shs17m in this first phase.

“There are many parishes that have not received the 17m but the recommendation by Cabinet was that in the next financial year, those who did not get 17 million, will receive Shs117m,” Ms Nandutu said.

The government has also released Shs428 million out of Shs515m meant for payment of salaries of 144 parish chiefs in the district, leaving a deficit of Shs87m, according to district PDM report of July 2021 to June 2022.

The PDM focal person, Dr Felix Odongo, said about 966 enterprise groups have been formed, registered and bank accounts have been opened in different banks.

In Mbale District, Mr Davidson Wanakina, the PDM focal person, said groups have been formed and money already deposited on their accounts.

However, the money could only cover 44 out of 90 parishes in the district.

“The money was divided and each parish got about Shs8m as we wait for more money in the coming financial year. It has been transferred to the accounts of the Saccos and it’s safe,” Mr Wanakina, said.

The Minister of Karamoja Affairs, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, while meeting leaders at Mbale City hall on Tuesday, said PDM will transform subsistence households into the money economy.

PDM has seven pillars, which include production, storage, processing and marketing, infrastructure and economic services, financial inclusion, social services and mindset change. Other pillars are parish based management information system and governance and administration.

“It will increase production and productivity that will create sustainable agricultural production,” she said.

She added: “[Ugandans] will overcome diseconomies of scale such as poor quality inputs, lack of reliable production advice, information on markets and post-harvest losses.”

In Tororo District, the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, said corruption among the district officials hindered previous government programmes such as Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation (Emyooga), Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf) and Operation Wealth Creation.

“In PDM, the district leaders have been left out and the money comes to the parish straight from the centre without any other obstacles. It is a corrupt-free programme,” she said during a sensitisation exercise in Bukedi Sub-region.

She warned the beneficiaries to desist from corrupting the system by bribing the parish development committee to give them money.

Ms Jennipher Namuyangu, the Kibuku Woman MP and minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, cautioned beneficiaries against misuse of the money.

“The beneficiaries should put the money into productive ventures tailored at addressing poverty at household levels,” she said.

Some of the ventures identified by the government include piggery, bee farming, fish farming, dairy farming, and poultry.

Mr Fox Odoi, the West Budama North MP, urged leaders to support the programme, adding that if handled well it will be a game-changer.

“The success of this programme will depend entirely on the leaders,” he said.

In the districts of Mityana and Kassanda, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja ordered fresh registration of Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos) for PDM, saying there were irregularities in the formation of those registered.

“I am not happy with the way the programme is being run in Mityana and Kassanda. I have ordered that all the Sacco be dissolved and registration done afresh,” she said.

She said the PDM programme is strictly meant for the poor people or the low income earners.

“I found out that undeserving individuals had been registered as members in many Saccos, locking out low income earners who are supposed to be the main beneficiaries,” she said.

The prime minister tasked the leaders in the two districts to investigate how the Saccos recruited members

At Kassanda District headquarters, residents reported to the prime minister that some officials running the PDM programme, especially parish chiefs, ask for bribes to register them as beneficiaries.

Ms Edith Kyogabire, a Kawasa Parish councillor, said an official extorted between Shs150,000 and Shs300,000 from their groups to have them registered in the Saccos.

Similarly, Mr Solomon Sekatawa, a resident of Kyabakadde Village, reported to the prime minister that some homes were skipped by the data collectors on the orders of the parish chief.

Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Kassanda Resident District Commissioner, said they have so far arrested one civil servant involved in extorting money from residents.

“We urge the prime minister and the deputy attorney general to carefully follow up the file ,” she said.

Ms Nabbanja promised to go back to the districts to relaunch the Saccos after leaders sort out the issues raised by beneficiaries.

While meeting the district leaders and other stakeholders at Kalangala District headquarters, Ms Jessica Alupo, the vice president, said: “We want to see the PDM programme benefit those vulnerable women at the landing sites and men with no source of income.”

In Kigezi, ICT and National Guidance minister Chris Baryomunsi, Security minister Jim Muhwezi, State minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati and State minister for Children and Youth Affairs Sarah Nyirabashitsi Matek, encouraged the community to take part in the PDM.

They emphasised that the funds are meant for investment to generate profits.

“We call upon all the stakeholders involved in the implementation of the Parish Development Model to ensure that there is transparency while forming groups and enterprises,” Maj Gen Muhwezi said.

He said PDM must succeed because it is a unique programme that targets those in subsistence farming.

Mr Bahati said his ministry will market all the produce generated from the different enterprises under the PDM.

“President Museveni has directed that we set up storage facilities at every sub-county where produce is generated,” Mr Bahati said.

He added that the PDM loans will be payable in 36 months so that it can benefit other members in the Sacco.

Mr Bahati said the selected enterprises for Kigezi include poultry, piggery, horticulture, vegetables, zero grazing, fruits and coffee.

Dr Baryomunsi said the government will track the PDM funds defaulters using their national identity cards.

In Arua District, the State Minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, said: “I call upon the people of northern Uganda to choose right enterprises so that we can see change in lives, financially.”

The State Minister for Veteran Affairs and Aringa Central MP, Ms Huda Oleru, urged district production officials to do cost benefit analysis of each enterprise chosen by the beneficiaries.

“We shall be closely monitoring this project so that every single money remitted is put to right use to fight poverty in the villages,” she said.

Mr George Adima, a resident of Pajulu in Arua City, said there is need for strict controls so that money is not misused.

In Soroti City, Mr Musa Ecweru, the State minister for Works and Amuria County MP, said PDM is the silver bullet that will help eliminate poverty among the ordinary people.

He urged leaders to bury their political differences and support the implementation of PDM for the good of the Teso Sub-region.

In Gulu District, the Disaster Preparedness minister, Mr Hillary Onek and the State Minister for Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar, met stakeholders from Acholi Sub-region and urged them to support the PDM for the good of the region.

However, Mr Christopher Opiyo Ateker, the Gulu District chairman, said lack of administrative structures, limited awareness, and poor network could jeopardise the initiative.

“We are encountering a number of challenges, for instance newly created administrative units like villages and parishes were created but the Electoral Commission (EC) has not conducted elections for these office bearers,” he said.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has conducted orientation sessions for trainers of PDM supervisors in Gulu City.

Mr Paul Okello, a senior statistician with Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) said the trained personnel will be mandated to do community profiling, data collection analysis, tabulation, storage, and dissemination at the parish level before the implementation begins.

The data, according to Mr Okello, will help generate work plans, and budgets, including the performance report of PDM.

In Kamuli, Ms Milly Babalanda, the minister for the Presidency, said the PDM is the brainchild of President Museveni and it so must not fail.

“Those who are politicising the programme must stop because it is meant to serve all people and move them to middle income status,” she said.

In Bushenyi, a section of local residents said they have not been sensitised enough about the programme.

The Bushenyi District chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba, said the district was expecting Shs950m, but they received Shs500m, forcing them to give out Shs8m per parish instead of Shs17m.

He further said 1,450 enterprises and 156 Saccos were registered across the district.

The State Minister for Animal Industry Mr Bright Rwamirama, said the government is bringing money to the parish in order to achieve equitable growth.

In Lira, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, who took part in the mindset change and community sensitisation, tasked the local leaders to closely monitor the implementation of PDM for its success.

“The local leaders from LC1, LC2 and above are the ones to monitor the implementation of PDM. So, if the community member reports to you any complaints, you should forward it to the office of the RDC,” she said.

Locals have also reported irregularities that are threatening to bog the implementation of PDM in Apac District.

In Chegere and Teboke sub-counties, for instance, people are allegedly paying Shs10,000 for the registration form.

Mr Bob Oola, the Atik Division chairperson, said he received several complaints from the public that some officials were extorting money from them.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr George Abdul, said complaints of extortion of money are being investigated.

“We have already opened the general inquiry file so that whoever has paid money can come and register the complaint so that we can get those who have been extorting money from people,” he said.

