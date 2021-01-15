Ministers fight for their political lives

By Monitor Reporters More by this Author

By midnight, about a dozen ministers and other government big shots were reportedly trailing or in dead heat race with their closest rival in the parliamentary race, according to computation by our team across the country and figures provided by agents of the candidates.

In Mukono North Constituency, State minister for Water Ronald Kibuule was reportedly trailing his closest rival and National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Abdallah Kiwanuka.

In Mawokota North, the Minister of Trade and Cooperatives, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, was trailing her closest rival Hillary Kiyaga Hildaman, aka Dr Hilderman.

In Masaka District, businessman Richard Ssebamala, a newcomer and Democratic Party candidate, was reportedly ahead of Vice President Edward Ssekandi Kiwanuka in Bukoto Central race.

Mr Ssekandi is seeking a fifth term.

In Bamunanika Constituency, State minister for Higher Education Chrysostom Muyingo was also reportedly trailing his competitor Robert Ssekitoleko (NUP).

Elsewhere, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, the Minister for Science and Technology, was reportedly trailing Mr Dickson Kateshumbwa for Sheema Municipality race, while Dennis Galabuzi Ssozi was also reported to be behind his closest rival Paul Nsubuga for Busiro North.

Ms Beti Kamya, the Minister for Lands was reportedly trailing Moses Kasibante for Rubaga North race. Ms Judith Nabakooba, the minister for ICT and National Guidance, was also reportedly trailing Joyce Bagala of National Unity Platform (NUP).

For Bunyangabu District Woman MP race, provisional results indicated that Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State minister for Labour, was leading in six sub-counties out of 14 sub-counties. By 1:50am, she was leading by 63 per cent, while her rival Sara Kabarokole was at 37 per cent of the votes counted from the six sub-counties.

Ms Beatrice Anywar, the Kitgum Municipality legislator, was reported to be losing to Bosmic Otim, a local artiste.

In Bukoto South, the Minister for Youth, Ms Nakiwala Kiyingi, was reportedly trailing Democratic Party’s Veronica Namaganda.

Elsewhere, incumbent MP for Mukono Municipality, Ms Betty Nambooze, was leading her close rival George Fred Kagimu.

Mr Fred Kayondo was reportedly ahead of incumbent Muyanja Ssenyonga for Mukono South.

In Tororo Municipality, NRM’s Apolo Ofwono Yeri (NRM) was reportedly leading Edward Okware.

In Lira, provisional results indicated that Lira Municipality MP and Uganda Peoples Congress(UPC) candidate Jimmy Akena Obote was leading in Lira City East division followed by his close rival and brother in law Patrick Rolex Akena Ogwal.

By yesterday, Kampala Minister Betty Amongi was reportedly leading seven contenders in Oyam South Constituency.

In Kabale Municipality, Dr Nicholas Kamara (FDC) claimed an early lead. He said that with about 90 per cent of the results received from his agents from 47 out of 50 polling stations in the municipality, he had 6221 votes while his closest rival and incumbent Andrew Baryayanga had 5166 votes.

In Mbale City, the race was tight between NRM flag bearer, Lydia Wanyoto and incumbent, Connie Nankya Galiwango.

Francis Katabazi Katongole (NUP) was reportedly leading in Kalungu West where Agriculture minister Bamulangaki Ssempijja is MP.

In Tororo, Junior minister for Minerals, Sarah Opendi, was neck to neck with her opponent, Ms Jacinta Ayo for Tororo District Woman MP.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister of Health was reportedly leading in the parliamentary race for Lira District Woman MP ahead of rival, Ms Joy Atim Ongom (UPC).

The Second Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali (NRM) for Adjumani West and Dr Joyce Moriku (NRM), State minister for Primary Healthcare for Moyo Woman MP were reportedly leading in their areas.

According to our correspondent in Acholi, provisional results show Betty Aol Ocan (FDC), Leader of Opposition (LOP) was leading in Gulu City Woman MP race. She is contesting against Ms Jolly Lakere (Democratic Party).

For Aruu County race in Pader District, Mr Odonga Otto (Economic Party) was reportedly trailing Christopher Komakech (Independent). Mr Reagan Okumu appeared to be trailing Mr Patrick Onyuti.

In Buzaya Constituency, the State minister for Lands, Mr Isaac Musumba, was in a tight race with Fred Musale.



Compiled by Jessica Sabano, Anthony Wesaka, Franklin Draku, Fahad Malik, Fred Wambedde Bill Oketch, Isaac Otwii, Cissy Makumbi, Felix Okello Warom, Tonny Abet & Jessica Sabano

