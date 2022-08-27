Ministers, local leaders clash over Mutukula regional market land

Three ministers and leaders of Kyotera District Local Government have clashed over the actual acreage of land allocated to the Mutukula Regional Market project.

Although the ministers including; Ms Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Planning, Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Minister of Local Government and Ms Harriet Ntabazi, the State Minister for Trade say some 250 acres were provided for the multi-billion project, the local leaders led by district chairperson, Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo insist that only 25 acres are available.

This clash came to the fore on Friday at the Mutukula border post where both the ministers and local leaders met to implement a Presidential directive to have the market project commence.

The ministers were accompanied by Mr Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General.

Mr Magyezi insisted that President Museveni had directed Kyotera District Local Government to offer 250 acres so that it enables construction works of the Mutukula regional market to proceed which Mr Kisekulo vehemently opposed.

“We don’t want any objection to this because this is a Presidential directive which we are implementing and yet I assume that as a local government, you are aware of the person who heads this country,” the Minister roared.

He added that all processes should be hastened so that the market project kicks off to lift the living standards of Ugandans in Kyotera and neighbouring districts.

Ms Ntabazi explained: “The whole project is expected to cost $700m (Shs2.6 trillion) and no one should underestimate it because it is your children that will end up gaining in the project.”

Mr Kisekulo, however, denied giving away land for the market project verbally, saying the ministers have to follow the right procedures because the district owns the land and should “not just be ordered anyhow”.

“These people should first appreciate the first 25 acres which we gave to them earlier. Still, let them follow the right procedures because there must be a resolution from the district council allowing them to take over the land,” the district boss said.

He further asked for the Presidential directive in writing which the three Ministers didn’t have, but promised to present it the following day.

“I cannot just surrender land without first looking at the Presidential directive which should be in writing, signed by the President himself,” he added.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, also the Minister for East African Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, relaunched the construction of the market in April this year.

The project had started in 2020 but stalled a few months later following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Digitech Energy Company Ltd, a South African firm, which was expected to finance the project, pulled out over unknown reasons, and Sino Hydro Corporations Ltd, a Chinese company, has since taken over.

Upon completion, the market is expected to have 100 shelters, 1,000 warehouses, a five-star hotel, an international hospital, a daycare centre, six fuel stations and lodges, among other facilities. The market is expected to bring together manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and consumers from across East Africa.