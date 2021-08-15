Ministers, tycoons, judges named in grabbing departed Asians’ properties

By Isaac Mufumba More by this Author

Mr Ibrahim Kasozi had just got into his office at the Parliamentary Buildings when a minister made his way in.

The former Makindye East MP (FDC) was at the time the chairperson of the sub-committee of the Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) of the 10th Parliament. The sub-committee was formed to investigate the operations of the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB).

The minister was a man in a hurry, and did not even have the time to greet or exchange any pleasantries with Mr Kasozi.

“Mr chairman, people really know how to forge. The handwriting looks exactly like mine. The signature also looks like mine. It is as if they cut and pasted! The name is mine. The telephone and box numbers are also mine, but I do not own that property,” the minister said.

“Just go and write to us a short letter disassociating yourself from the said property,” Mr Kasozi told the minister.

By late April this year when the committee issued its 83-page report of investigations into how some of the properties for which government had compensated their former owners were repossessed by those who had been compensated, the minister’s letter had not yet arrived at Mr Kasozi’s desk.

The property that was the subject of discussion between the two politicians is one of the hundreds of properties and businesses formerly owned by Asians, which had been placed under the control of DAPCB, after former president Idi Amin declared “an economic war” and expelled Asians from Uganda.

The properties were in 1982 transferred to the Ministry of Finance to either return them to their owners or sell them off under the provisions of the Expropriated Properties Act (EPA), 1982, but most of the properties estimated to be at least 10,000 in number, with 4,000 repossessed, are believed to have been acquired or fraudulently repossessed, thus depriving government of income that could have been generated from either rent or sale of the properties.

There are, for example, at least 100 properties for which repossession certificates were issued but not picked up, but the properties for which the certificates are still lying in the DAPCB, have since been taken over!

But how did this happen?

EPA abused

The Act required claimants to the said properties to return and be physically present before a property could be returned to them, but some unscrupulous individuals found a way around that requirement.

“The requirement to physically return to Uganda under Section 9 of the EPA was mandatory. But the committee noted that some properties were repossessed and their certificates handed over to persons who never returned to Uganda contrary to the mandatory provision of the law,” the report read in part.

During the parliamentary investigation, it was established that most of the properties were repossessed without the registered owners fulfilling the requirements under the EPA. At least 637 properties were repossessed and repossession certificates handed over even when the owners did not return to Uganda.

Powers of attorney

Parliament established that some of those involved in this unlawful repossession had gone to Canada and Britain where most of the Asians relocated to, and obtained powers of attorney, which they used to repossess the properties and later take control over them. Some of those who used powers of attorney to take control have since sold off the properties and have not remitted proceeds from the sales to the original owners.

Mr Kasozi accuses Mr Mohammad Allibhai, the chairperson of the Association of Expropriated Properties Owners Ltd, whose Alderbridge Real Estate & Management Ltd manages properties in all the country’s major towns for at least 1,000 original owners who never returned to Uganda, of being one of those who fraudulently took control of properties.

“I met almost 700 Asians in Canada. They told us by who and how their property was grabbed. Allibhai’s name kept coming up. Some of them (Asians) attempted to return to Uganda, but were intercepted at the airport and told to go back on grounds that Uganda was very insecure,” Mr Kasozi said.

One of the recommendations of the committee was that all repossessions that did not meet the requirements of EPA be revoked.

“All repossessions whose former owners didn’t physically return to manage the properties as required by law should be cancelled or revoked for being null and void… The minister should invoke his/her powers under Section 9(1) of EPA to make an order to either retain such properties as government or the same be disposed of in a manner prescribed by Regulation 11 of the Expropriated Properties (Repossession and Disposal)...” the committee recommends.

It also recommended the revocation of all transfers of ownership that were not effected on the basis of repossession certificates, and prosecution of all those found to have fraudulently acquired the property.

Can Cosase report be implemented?

The question though, is whether the recommendations can ever be implemented.

The Minister for Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, told Sunday Monitor in a recent interview that government had already set into motion the legal process that will lead to the revocation of the certificates of repossession.

That should lead to the seizure of more than 100 properties that are now in private hands, and up to another 2,000 that were repossessed illegally.

“The law is taking its course. That is what I can say for now. I cannot reveal more than that,” Mr Kasaija told Sunday Monitor in a previous interview.

But Mr Kasozi laughs off Minister Kasaija’s comments, saying he does not see government ever recovering those properties. He argues that so many powerful people, including politicians, wealthy business people, some of the top lawyers, including those who have since risen to become judges, are involved in what has since turned out to be something akin to a free-for-all rush for the Asians’ properties.

Ministers involved

Mr Kasozi’s sentiments are not difficult to justify. In August 2019, his committee received information that the Prime minister then, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, and a host of other former members of Mr Museveni’s Cabinet, had used their offices to influence decisions of DAPCB’s Divestiture Committee in regard to the sale of certain properties.

In that category were former prime minister Kintu Musoke, MP Michael Werikhe Kafabusa, former minister Hope Mwesigye, former Speaker James Wapakhabulo (RIP), and former minister Basoga Nsadhu (RIP).

Other NRM politicians, including former ministers Dr Crispus Kiyonga and Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, had also reportedly acquired some of the former Asians’ property under controversial circumstances.

Enter AG and SG

The Attorney General (AG) and the Solicitor General (SG) have already had their say. Following a decision by DAPCB to recover Plot 14C, Martin Road in Kampala, which is believed to have been wrongfully repossessed, the Solicitor General penned a June 15 letter to Finance minister and DAPCB, saying they had no powers to cancel the repossession certificates.

“The Hon Attorney General has advised as follows: That he has previously advised on such matters vide his letter to the Hon Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development ref.ADM31/197/01 dated August 15. That as per the said letter of August 2019, the minister responsible for Finance (or Departed Asians Property Custodian Board) “(“The Board”) has no powers to cancel a certificate of repossession previously issued by him or her… That powers is reserved for the High Court of Uganda under section 15 of the Expropriated Properties…” the Solicitor General’s letter reads in part.

But city lawyer Dan Wandera Ogalo disagrees with the Solicitor General’s conclusions.

“Now if the minister accepted the recommendations of the committee and it is agreed that all those people who did not come back within 120 days to reside here as required under the provisions of the Expropriated Properties Act (EPA), then the minister can directly revoke the certificates that he issued. That can be done by the minister. That does not have to go to court,” Mr Ogalo said.

Mr Kasozi, however, believes some of the conclusions arrived at by, especially the former Attorney General, Mr William Byaruhanga, were influenced by the fact that he is an interested party.

“Do you know who is involved in the fight for Plot 9 Dewinton Road? It is (former Attorney General) William Byaruhanga. Would you have expected him to have given an opinion that would have affected him too?” Mr Kasozi wonders.

Mr Ibrahim Kasozi

Mr Byaruhanga says it is true he has been involved in a protracted fight for the Dewinton Road property, but says it is a property that he has partially owned since 1994. He says the matter has been before both Parliament and the courts and that he owns three out of the four shops on the property, while Mr Shukla Mukesh, alias Shumuk, owns one of the shops on the condominium property.

Mr Byaruhanga at first denied having given any opinion in regard to the Asian properties, but when reminded of reference that the Solicitor General had made to his own communication, said his opinion was not cast in stone.

“Well if the Attorney General gives an opinion, it is an opinion. If somebody does not agree with it, he can test it in a courtroom,” Mr Byaruhanga said.

Judges involved

Mr Kasozi says it should not come as a surprise that offices such as those of the Solicitor General, the Attorney General, and even the courts make seemingly controversial decisions.

“Some lawyers took some of the properties. There are even judges. They took some of those properties or helped people to take them. They took those things before they became who they are. That is why you will have some fake judgments because they are protecting their things,” Mr Kasozi says.

To whom will those who seek to stop the grab turn if the offices of the Attorney General, that of the Solicitor General and the courts seem to be working in the interest of the property grabbers? That is the question.



Plot No. Location Town



Plot 23 Kumi Road Mbale

Plot 6 Kalekeezi Close, Kololo Kampala

Plot 147 Namirembe Kampala

Plot 205 Kibuga Block 29, Mulago Hill Kampala

Plot 19 Nakasero Road Kampala

Plot 21A Queen’s Road Kampala

Plot 8 Bukoto Street Kampala

Plot 13 Luwum Street Kampala

Plot 4 &6 Maluku Road Mbale

Plot 273 Kibuga Block 4, Namirembe Kampala

Plot 9 Block L, Namaliga Market Bombo

Plot 3 Block A Namasagali

Plot 1 Block A, Mainze Mbale

Plot 3 Block A Mbale

Plot 29 Naboa Road Mbale

Plot 21 First Lane Jinja

Plot 19 Block A Irundu Kamuli

Plot 6 Nehru Road Gulu

Plot 3 Kijunjubwa Road Masindi

Plot 7 Block D Ngora

Plot 15 Transport Road Arua

Plot 30 Nkinzi Road, Wandegeya Kampala

Plot 21 Kyadondo Kibuga Block 38 Kampala

Plot 12A Prince Charles Drive Kampala

Plot 28 Mackenzie Vale Kampala

Plot 3 Bugweri Avenue Iganga

Plot 2 Guruduara Road Tororo

Plot 30 Naboa Road Mbale

Plot 4 Parliament Avenue Kampala

Plot 5 Rukidi Iii Street Fort Portal

Plot 4 Victoria Road Masaka

Plot 10, 8 &10 Nagongera Road Tororo

Plot 5 Rashid Khamis Road Kampala

Plot 2 Nizam Road East Jinja

Plot 4 Hanlon Close Kampala

Plot 7 Makerere, Kampala

Plot 7 School Drive Mbale

Plot 20,22 & 24 7th Street Industrial Area Kampala

Plot 5 Block 33 Kabirizi Estate Toro

Plot 12 Mvule Crescent Jinja

Plot 8 Bukoto Street Kololo Hill, Kampala

Plot 13 Luwum Street Kampala

Plot 273 Kibuga Block 4 Namirembe

Plot 240 Kibuga Block 12 Mengo Hill

Plot 69 Kampala Road Entebbe

Plot 6 Mcallister Road Mbarara

Plot 29 Makerere Kyadondo

Plot 10 First Avenue Jinja

Plot 2 to 10 Jashbhai Road Kaliro

Plot 25 Bell Avenue West and Plot No.1 Elgon Avenue Jinja

Plot 1 Commercial Street Masindi

Plot 3 Gokhale Road Jinja

Plot 7 School Drive Mbale

Plot 7 Makerere Kampala

Plot 4 Hanlon Close Kampala



