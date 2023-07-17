Ministries stopped from undertaking contract procurements in foreign currencies

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and economic Development has stopped the accounting officers from procuring contracts in foreign currency because it impacts on the stability of the Uganda shilling.

In a new Budget Execution Circular (BEC) for the Financial Year 2023/24, the Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi said he had received numerous requests from a number of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to undertake contracts in foreign currency, especially in the United States Dollars and Euros.

“In line with the fiscal and the monetary policy agreed with Bank of Uganda, I wish to reiterate this Ministry’s position that no procurement should be undertaken in foreign currency as previously communicated in FY 2016/17, 17/18, and FY 2018/19,” he said.

Mr Ggoobi said contracting in the local currency is meant to preserve the sanctity and value of the shilling since the budget is appropriated in the local currency which is easily convertible.

Mr Ggoobi issued the guidelines to all the accounting officers emphasising that all contracts for works, goods and services shall be awarded in the shillings to hedge against cost overruns due to global forex rate fluctuations that impacts on the stability of the shilling; and all contracts; including that follow international competitive bidding procedures, shall be quoted in the Ugandan shillings.

“The only exception shall be where it is clearly expressed in the financing agreements with Development Partners to use other currencies in the bidding process, if necessary. This should be strictly the exception and not the norm. I request the honourable Attorney General’s chambers to take note and enforce this guideline while approving agreements,” he said.



He further stressed that all accounting officers should ensure that all projects (whether government of Uganda or externally funded) are implemented within the provisions of article 21 (1) and (2) of the constitution and section 13 (11) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015 (amended).