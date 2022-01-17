Ministry bans external mocks for candidates

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The ministry also banned beginning of term and mid-term examinations and asked schools to use this period to recover the time students lost during the 18 months closure of schools due to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Education has banned external mocks or other external examinations organised for candidate classes, except Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

