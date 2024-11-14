Ministry calls for collective action on occupational safety, child labour

Uganda's Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has issued a call to action, urging stakeholders and employers to join forces in promoting Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) and eliminating child labour.

According to Acting Commissioner Occupational Health and Safety Department, Ms Eva Katusabe, the alarming numbers of child labour in Uganda - 6.2 million children aged 5-17, representing 40 per cent of that age group - necessitate immediate attention.

"The numbers are staggering, and it's our collective responsibility to address this issue," Katusabe emphasised during a recent workshop for labour inspectors and OSH officers in Jinja on Friday.

"Embracing OSH and eliminating child labour brings numerous benefits, not just for the government, but also for workers and employers alike," she said.

Ms Katusabe highlighted the importance of safe working conditions, noting that when workers are safe and able to work for longer years, they can earn a stable income to support their families. Employers also stand to gain, as they'll spend less on treating sick workers and settling court cases.

Uganda has made significant strides in combating child labour, including passing the Employment Amendment Bill No. 2 of 2022 and launching its second National Action Plan to eliminate the worst forms of child labour.

However, challenges persist, including gaps in the legal framework, low public awareness about OSH, limited human capacity, poor planning, and lack of transparency and accountability.

To address these issues, Katusabe advocates for collaboration between the OSH and Labour departments.

"If we work together, we can collectively solve the issues of child labour and OSH," she stressed.

The ISO 45001 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems is also crucial in promoting safe and healthy workplaces across all organizations.

"The standard of OSH management system, ISO 45001 certification, helps organisations prevent work-related injuries and provides safe and healthy workplaces," Katusabe added.