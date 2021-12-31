Prime

Ministry cancels soldier’s land title near oil field

Ministry of Lands officials and residents of Wantembo-Boma inspect contested land. PHOTO/FRANKLIN DRAKU

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • Prior to the cancellation, Mugisha and the company through Abayiza, Kavuma, Mugerwa & Advocates, argued that they were the bonafide owners of the land.

The ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has cancelled a land title belonging to retired Maj Gen Wilberforce Fred Mugisha and two others.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.