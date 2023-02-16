Ministry probes sexual misconduct in schools

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, has said the government is waiting for evidence from the ongoing investigations into sexual misconduct among students in various schools to punish the culprits.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new Grace House girl’s dormitory at King’s College Budo yesterday, Ms Museveni said the media is awash with stories of sexual misconduct among students, which in some incidences is said to be permitted by the teachers and head teachers.

She said this is distressing since the government and parents entrust these institutions with the children to educate them on, among others, good morals and ethical foundations.

“The Ministry of Education on the other hand is investigating to get to the root of the social media reports so that with actual evidence, the government can hold those responsible accountable so as to bring an end to these vices and to deliver justice to the affected learners and their families,” Ms Museveni said.

She urged schools to be good stewards of the next generation, saying they cannot allow these vices to go on in schools.

“I would like to further counsel our learners and all the young people to guard their hearts and minds against immoral activities including all forms of sexual perversion including homosexuality, pornography and pre-marital sex,” she said.

“Always keep in mind that these selfish individuals may actually be sick people and need help. Therefore, beware of their agenda. Please do not fall prey to such schemes but keep your bodies pure and undefiled until you are ready,” she added.

Ms Museveni last month directed the Ministry of Education to investigate homosexuality allegations in schools including King’s College Budo.

Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira said the school, which had stood the test of time for the last 117 years, has experienced a challenge of malicious attacks in the media to tarnish its “good” name.

“King’s College is a church-owned school adhering to the biblical truth and teaching of the Church of Uganda. We request that the findings of the police inquiry are released soon so that the country gets to know who is behind these acts,” Bishop Luwalira said.

He asked the public to be careful when sharing messages.

Issue

“Many people are hurt, depressed and even disturbed by the unclarified information which is exchanged freely without due diligence,” he said.

The head teacher of King’s College Budo, Mr John Fred Kazibwe, said in April 2021, fire gutted Grace House, which was originally commissioned by Lady Chwa in 1938.

In April 2022, what was left of the dormitory was demolished and reconstruction of the dormitory commenced.

The funds used for the project were got from the school fees and donations from friends of Budo.

“We thank Ms Museveni for approving the school budget which enabled this project to be completed in a record time of nine months,” Mr Kazibwe said.

The vice chairperson of the Board of Directors of the school, Mr Andrew Nalumenya, said most of the school buildings were constructed between the 19940s and mid-1960s and are now old and need renovation or replacement.

“Comprehensive education as that offered at Budo is in high demand in the country but our capacity to admit all the students that want Budo education is limited. There is a need to expand the school facilities like dormitories, classrooms, laboratories and related facilities,” Mr Kazimbwe said.

He decried the shortage of modern science laboratories at the school to facilitate the much-needed teaching of Sciences.

“We find the cost of laboratory materials high and ever increasing,” Mr Kazibwe said.

BACKGROUND