Ministry sets tough terms for Smack head teacher

The Ministry of Education and Sports has set conditions that must be fulfilled before a suitable candidate is confirmed as the new head teacher of St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack).

In a December 23 letter addressed to the Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ms Ketty Lamaro, said the diocese should submit the name of a substantively appointed replacement to them for scrutiny.

During a December 23 meeting between the ministry and officials from Kampala Archdiocese, it was agreed that Brother Deodati Aganyira, the retired head teacher of Smack, hands over to Mr Justus Katatumba (deputy head teacher) in line with Section F-d of the Public Service Standing Orders 2021.

“I thank you for honouring our request to meet you over the issue concerning the headship of St Mary’s College Kisubi. In our meeting,...we agreed that within three weeks, Kampala Archdiocese submits a name of a substantively appointed head teacher who meets the ministry’s criteria, as a replacement for Brother Aganyira,” the letter reads in part.

“Your Grace, it is the ministry’s standard that for any person to head a traditional school at the level of St Mary’s College Kisubi, he or she should be substantively appointed as head teacher,” it adds.

The letter also states that for a person to qualify for such a position, they must have headed a school of a similar magnitude in terms of enrollment, academic performance, staffing, budgeting and infrastructure. They must also have served as a head teacher for at least three years, should have a clean record and must not be due for mandatory retirement in the next three years.

Recently, Archbishop Ssemogerere wrote to the Minister of Education and First Lady Janet Museveni rejecting the appointment of Brother Augustine Mugabo, the current head teacher of St Henry’s College Kitovu in Masaka, as the new head teacher of Smack.

The Archbishop advised that Bro Mugabo should stay at St Henry’s Kitovu.

He instead proposed that the deputy head teacher at Smack, Mr Simon Mpanga, another Brother, should be elevated to the position of head teacher.

Records show that top church leaders had in a March 22 meeting proposed names and forwarded them to the Archdiocese of Kampala Education Office as replacements for Mr Aganyira.

However, the Education ministry’s choice was Brother Mugabo, who was appointed on December 12.