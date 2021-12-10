Ministry to license two new oil companies

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • After receiving the exploration licences, the two companies will embark on exploration activities in the Albertine Graben, 60 percent of which remains unlicensed.

The Ministry of Energy has said plans are in advanced stages to grant two exploration licences to two companies, Australia’s DGR Global Ltd and the Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc), as part of the second licensing round for the remaining oil blocks in the country’s oil belt—the Albertine Graben.

