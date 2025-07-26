Ministry urges schools to introduce swimming lessons to curb drowning deaths

The Commissioner for Maritime Administration at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Robert Ntambi, has urged schools across Uganda to integrate swimming lessons into their practical curricula to equip children with drowning survival skills from an early age, a life-saving skill he said is essential.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Works and Transport during the World Drowning Prevention Day commemorations held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on July 25, 2025, Mr Ntambi’s call comes at a time when drowning remains a major public health concern.

Current data indicates that Uganda records between eight and nine drowning deaths daily, with children under 10 years, mostly in lower primary, making up 20 percent of these deaths.

“Anyone can drown, but no one should because drowning is preventable. We have the knowledge and the tools. What we need is commitment, coordination, and financing. I call upon all school heads to integrate swimming lessons in their curricula to teach young learners how to swim as a life survival skill that should become a part of their daily life,” Mr Ntambi said.

A study by Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH) shows Uganda loses approximately 3,000 lives annually to drowning. In high-risk areas near water bodies, the country records drowning rates of up to 502 deaths per 100,000 people, 62 times higher than the African regional average. The study also revealed that 11 percent of drowning victims are aged 0–4 years, 16 percent are aged 5-14, and 38 percent are aged 15-29.

Presenting a report on global best practices for water safety and transport, Mr Sam Bambanza, Executive Director of Safe Transport and Survivors Support Uganda (STASSU), called for community empowerment, capacity building, and modernisation of local water transport.

Commissioner for Maritime Administration at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Robert Ntambi, speaks during the commemoration of World Drowning Prevention Day at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala. PHOTO/COURTESY

“The government needs to support and modernise traditional boat building by integrating safety features and providing practical training. Invest in vocational training for boat construction, engine maintenance, and safety equipment use, potentially exploring phased transitions to new materials like fibreglass with local capacity development,” Mr Bambanza said.

Justinian Kateera, In-Country Coordinator for the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), called on the government to officially recognise drowning as a pressing public health issue and allocate adequate resources toward its mitigation.

“Drowning is one of the unfunded priorities. I hope that as the government prepares to launch the National Drowning Prevention Strategic Plan 2025/2026–2029/2030, which is long overdue, funds will be made available for its implementation to address the problem,” Mr Kateera said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) global report on drowning, the phenomenon remains a serious and neglected public health threat, claiming 372,000 lives annually across the globe. Over 90 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries like Uganda, a country where 20 percent of the land is covered by water bodies.

The WHO report further notes that the drowning death toll globally is nearly two-thirds that of malnutrition and over half that of malaria, yet unlike these other public health concerns, there are still no large-scale prevention initiatives dedicated to drowning.



