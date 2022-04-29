Minority group in Sebei demands better services

The Benet community in Sebei Sub-region have decried lack of access to social services, especially education and health.

The locals say they face challenges of lack of safe water, electricity and proper community roads.

The residents were speaking during a dialogue on health and education within the seven sub-counties of Benet Mosop Community Association (BMCA), which took place at Noah’s Ark Resort in Kapchorwa Municipality on Tuesday.

The most affected sub-counties are Chepkwasha, Kapsarur, Kapsekek and Kortek

Mr Joseph Chemuati, a resident of Chepkwasha in Bukwo District, said most people live in mud and wattle huts and political leaders only visit during campaigns.

“We don’t have clean water sources, access roads, health facilities and schools. We have tried to remind the government through our political leaders in vain,” Mr Chemutai said.

Mr Patrick Sokuton, another resident, said some locals are suffering from water-borne diseases due to consumption of unsafe water from the forests.

“The people seeking health care services, especially pregnant mothers are forced to trek for more 20kms to access health facilities,” he said.

Ms Violet Chemutai, a local leader, said expectant mothers die on their way to health facilities due to lack of nearby facilities.

Mr Denis Cherop, the Kaseko Sub-county chairperson, said: “We have missed out on many government programmes and projects because our area is a conflict zone and hard to reach.”

Mr Edson Musiwa, the Kween District inspector of schools, said there is need for government intervention.

“It is true Benet are so marginalised. For example, Yetui Parish in Kween District doesn’t have a primary school,” Mr Musiwa said.

The Bukwo District Education Officer, Mr Fred Sokuton Twalla, said there is a need for more schools in the area.

“We encourage parents to come up with community schools,” Mr Sokuton said.

Mr David Chemutai, the coordinator of the Benet-Mosop Community Association, a local lobby group , said access to social services is appalling.

“We have engaged district leaders to see how health and education can be improved among the Benet indigenous community,” Mr Chemutai said.





Background

In 2008, government evicted the indigenous Benet families from Mount Elgon National Park in order to conserve the park.

They now live in temporary resettlement camps in the districts of Kween and Bukwo.





Research