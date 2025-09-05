Miss Teen Pearl of Africa starts education foundation in Adjumani

At just 15, Jewel Michael is spearheading efforts to improve access to education for disadvantaged children through the newly established Jewel Michaels Foundation for Education, set to benefit more than 10,000 girls from refugee settlements and local communities.

The initiative, co-founded and chaired by her father, General (Rtd) Michael Ondoga, is expected to provide learning materials, mentorship, and financial support, aiming to ensure that no child is left behind.

“I had four cousins, most of them dropped out of school, one dropped out due to financial constraint, and one dropped out due to early pregnancy. This has inspired me to start this foundation to help young girls,” Jewel said.

Ondoga, who has shifted focus from military operations to social issues, said education was key to overcoming major societal obstacles.

“Education has shaped who I am today. In life, three major obstacles hinder progress: illiteracy, poverty, and domestic violence. That is why I chose to support my daughter’s initiative,” he said.

The foundation will officially launch on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani town, with guests expected to include Gen Salim Saleh.

Moses Akuma Odims, Executive Director of the West Nile Development Association (WENDA), praised Jewel’s vision during a pre-launch event at the Adjumani District Local Government Hall.

“This foundation has the potential to make a lasting difference in the lives of young people across the region,” Odims said, urging the community to support the initiative.

Jewel Michael has gained national and international recognition, including titles as Miss Teen Pearl of Africa, first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant, and second runner-up at the Miss Teen of the Universe competition in India. She also earned the titles of Miss Elegance and Miss Teen of the Universe Africa.

Besides pageantry, Jewel is a vocalist, guitarist, Sunday school teacher, and advocate for children’s rights. Through her foundation, she hopes to expand opportunities for youth to stay in school, develop skills, and achieve their ambitions, goals aligned with WENDA’s mission to advance regional development.

Education has already driven social change in West Nile, with projects such as horticulture boosting employment and reducing imports. Odims said empowering the youth would foster innovation and economic growth while nurturing future leaders.

With her energy, talent, and determination, observers say, Jewel Michael is demonstrating that even at a young age, one can ignite change and contribute to a brighter future for children and communities.

