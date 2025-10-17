Missing 24 tonnes of sugarcane seized at Masindi weighbridge

Police in Masindi District have intercepted and recovered 24 tonnes of sugarcane allegedly stolen from Kinyara Sugar Ltd, in what authorities say is fresh evidence that reopened weighbridges are abetting rampant cane theft in the region.

The sugarcane was found on Tuesday at Rukondwa weighbridge in Bikonzi Sub-county, Bujenje County — a site previously ordered shut by the Ministry of Trade over its suspected role in illegal sugarcane trade but later reopened following lobbying by farmer groups and local leaders.

According to police investigations, the stolen cane was loaded on a contractor truck on the evening of October 13 from Kingo No. 6 field, part of Kinyara’s estate. Instead of delivering it to the factory, the driver allegedly diverted the cane to Rukondwa weighbridge where it was weighed and sold. Kinyara Sugar Ltd’s security and haulage teams discovered the diversion the following morning when the same driver returned to collect a new loading docket — triggering suspicion. Upon investigation, security officers tracked the vehicle to Rukondwa, where they found the cane. The driver fled the scene, but two loaders were arrested.

“Our security intervened immediately. The driver had partially reloaded the truck but escaped. However, we arrested two of his loaders who later led us to the weighbridge,” said Mr Francis Mugerwa, the Kinyara Sugar Ltd public relations officer.A security guard attached to Command Private Security, deployed at the Rukondwa weighbridge, reportedly confessed in a police statement to witnessing the truck offloading sugarcane at midnight. Police have registered the case under file references 02/14/10/2025 and 26/14/10/2025, and impounded the truck as evidence.

Masindi District CID Officer ASP Joseph Karwani confirmed the arrests and said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver and possible accomplices.

“We have opened a case file, recovered the exhibit, and continue to investigate the network behind this theft,” Karwani said. This incident has reignited debate over the role of rural weighbridges in aiding the illegal sugarcane trade. In March 2024, the Masindi District Council passed a resolution banning the transportation of cane using motorcycles and tuk-tuks and recommended the halting of weighbridge operations linked to sugar theft.

In early 2025, Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa ordered the closure of several weighbridges across the Bunyoro Sub-region, citing their involvement in sugarcane poaching and disruption of regulated supply chains. However, following lobbying from interest groups, including the Bunyoro Sugarcane Farmers’ Cooperative Union, some weighbridges — including Rukondwa — were quietly allowed to resume operations. Now, critics argue that decision may have backfired. “With this confirmation that Rukondwa was used to traffic stolen cane, we demand that it be shut down permanently,” said Phinehas Kyotasobora, vice chairperson of Masindi Sugarcane Growers’ Association.

Sugarcane theft is increasingly threatening the viability of Uganda’s sugar industry, especially in Masindi District where both contracted farmers and processors have suffered significant losses. In one 2025 court case, four suspects — including a farm manager, boda boda rider, broker and driver — were charged with stealing cane worth Shs5 million from a contracted farmer. They were later granted bail after initial remand.

Sugar sector