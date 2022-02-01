Missing bank loan officer found dead in Lugazi

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, said a boda boda rider notified police about the decomposing body in the bush.

Police dispatched homicide detectives who positively identified the deceased as the missing pride employee. Ms Butoto said police also recovered a wallet, a loan book, pen, and mobile handset from the scene.

“Police have already embarked on the investigations to find out the cause of death but we also appeal to the general public alert the police in case of any information connected to this case so as to expedite the investigations,” Ms Butoto said.

Nabimanya’s wife, Rosette Kyarisiima, said she last communicated with her husband last Thursday but to her shock, he did not return home. She said when she contacted his workplace, she was told that he had not reported for work for two days.

Mr Ronald Wasswa, the Pride Micro Finance Bank Lugazi Branch Manager, said Nabimanya started working with the branch about a month ago. According to him, Nabimanya who hailed from Mironzi Village in Bikurungo Sub County in Rukungiri District, was not used to the community of Lugazi but his disappearance and death leaves many unanswered questions.



