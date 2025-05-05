Missing Bobi Wine's bodyguard dropped at Masaka Court

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi’s chief bodyguard, Mr Edward Ssebufu, who has been missing for days after he was reportedly abducted by security operatives in Mukono District on April 27, has been dropped at Masaka High Court.

The Kampala-based barber, popularly known as Eddie Mutwe, was on Monday dropped at court by security operatives who have barred journalists from getting closer to him or covering his case.

He’s expected to be charged with a yet to be disclosed offence.

Following his disappearance on April 27, Mr Ssebufu’s whereabouts were unknown for days until President Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 51, who serves as the Chief of Defenec Forces (CDF) early last week admitted holding him in his basement where he was, according to the CDF, made to “salute the president’s portrait every day before his breakfast.”





Mr Ssebufu who could barely walk, was supported by two plain-clothed security operatives as he limped to the court cells ahead of his appearance in the dock.

A plain-clothed man who only identified himself as a security operative approached journalists at the court gate and told them to leave after taking over the security at the court premises.

"We have orders that you should not cover this case, we are sorry, our friends," he said.

By press time, Eddie Mutwe was still held in the court cells and expected to be arraigned in the dock.

This comes barely three days after the chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Ms Mariam Wangadya ordered, Gen Muhoozi to release Mr Ssebufu.

In her letter dated May 2, 2025, Ms Wangadya ordered the CDF to cause the release of Mr Ssebuufu from his custody, failure of which would amount to contempt under Article 53(1) (d) of the Constitution.

“Whereas Edward Rogers Ssebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe has been in your custody since 26th April, 2025 and whereas the Commission is satisfied that he is being unlawfully detained or restricted, this is to direct you to cause the immediate release of Edward Rogers Ssebuufu from your custody failure of which, you may be liable for contempt under Article 53(1) (d) of the Constitution,” reads part of Ms Wangadya’s release order.

In a series of posts and a photo of the half-naked Ssebufu, Gen Muhoozi, known for his controversial and erratic posts on social media, on May 1 and May 2, said he (Mr Ssebufu) was learning Runyankore, a popular local dialect from the western part of the country.

Further, he said he would only release the barber when his father who has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to State House through a five-year guerrilla warfare, “gives me the order. He would have learnt the history of NRA/UPDF by then. And will understand that NRM is a party that represents the whole country. It can never be defeated.”

"Correct Kabobi (I have your bodyguard)! What will you do about it? Coward," posted Gen Muhoozi in response to Mr Kyagulanyi, who recently declared his intentions to challenge his father, for the second time in 2026.

"I haven't started. I still have to castrate him......Next is Kabobi! I have never joked in my life. I don't know why people think my tweets are jokes.......If Kabobi abuses anybody in my family again, he will imperil Eddie even more than he already has," added Gen Muhoozi, who on April 24 celebrated his 51st birthday.

Mr Ssebufu has been a key target in several security crackdowns on NUP activities, especially during elections and mobilisation campaigns.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns about the targeting of opposition figures and supporters as political mobilisation activities intensify ahead of the 2026 general elections, which many citizens fear will likely be marred by violence.

Enforced disappearances and violent arrest of opposition supporters have happened on multiple occasions before, during, and after the 2021 presidential elections. Many of the disappeared opposition supporters resurfaced during their arraignment in the General Court martial, while others were abandoned on the roads with torture marks.

Kainerugaba, 51, often makes inflammatory remarks on social media, including threats in 2022 to invade neighbouring Kenya and in January to behead Mr Kyagulanyi, a popular musician-turned-politician who came second in the 2021 election.

Mr Museveni, 80, has ruled Uganda since 1986 and is expected to stand for re-election next January. His opponents and human rights activists have regularly accused his government of wide-ranging abuses, including abductions and illegal detentions.

Dr Kizza Besigye, another opposition leader, who challenged Museveni in four elections, was detained in November and remains in jail on charges including treason.