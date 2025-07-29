Missing deaf, mute suspect worries NUP lawyers

Lawyers representing 12 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters facing charges of assaulting a police officer and theft have raised alarm over the prosecution’s failure to produce two of the accused, including one who is deaf and mute.

Only 10 of the suspects appeared before Masaka Chief Magistrate Simon Ntoroko, prompting defence lawyers to question the whereabouts of Emma Mutima and Jacob Kayondo.

“We are concerned about the continued absence of Mutima and Kayondo. This could be a deliberate move to delay the legal process,” said lead defence lawyer Herbert Zikusooka.

The prosecution, led by Ms Mariam Njuki, told the court she was unaware of why the two had not been produced and asked a prison officer—only identified as Maseruka—to explain their absence.

“I am not aware why the duo has not come to court, and I request a prison officer to come and tell this honourable court why they have not appeared,” said Ms Njuki.

According to the charge sheet, the accused were among football fans attending the Ssebina Lubowa Gyaviira Cup in Nyendo on May 4 when police intervened to stop the game. It is alleged that the group attacked Police Officer David Kisame, assaulted him, and stole his Tecno 35 mobile phone worth Shs100,000, along with an additional Shs100,000 in cash.

Zikusooka noted that efforts to have a sign language interpreter present for Mutima had been ignored, and that since his arrest, the suspect has not had access to legal representation.

“He could not even record a statement with police due to the lack of an interpreter,” he added.

Mr Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira, the tournament organiser, urged authorities to produce the missing suspects in court without delay. “These young men are suffering. We need to see justice move,” he said.

Ms Madrine Nabunnya, mother of accused Patrick Kakeeto, echoed the frustration of many of the families. “We’ve followed this case for three months. Nothing is moving. We were left with responsibilities we cannot manage,” she said.

One of the accused questioned the validity of the charges, asking how 12 people could be jointly accused of stealing a single phone and sharing it.

But Chief Magistrate Ntoroko denied a bail application, stating that his court lacked jurisdiction over the aggravated charges.

He ordered Ms Njuki to ensure that Mutima and Kayondo are produced when the case resumes on August 12.